Digital Silk, an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites, and digital marketing campaigns, announces the release of a new report on branding service adoption rates across California. The report, "Top Branding Agency Services & Usage Stats in California", highlights a sharp rise in demand for professional branding services across key California industries including technology, healthcare, and professional services.





California Businesses Increase Use of Branding Services Amid Market Growth, Study Shows

According to IBISWorld, the branding and design industry in the U.S. generated $18.7 billion in 2023, and California's innovation-driven sectors have been a leading contributor. Digital Silk's research identifies growing client reliance on strategic branding partners for brand positioning, identity development, and digital experiences, particularly in competitive hubs such as Los Angeles and San Francisco.

"We're seeing more California businesses seek branding services not just for visual identity but for strategic alignment with customer values and market positioning," said Gabriella Georgieva, VP of Client Partnerships at Digital Silk. "Whether it's a startup in Silicon Beach or an enterprise in Silicon Valley, effective branding can potentially support long-term recognition and credibility."

Key Findings from the California Branding Report:

41% of California businesses have increased branding investments since 2022, based on third-party survey data and internal client metrics.

have increased branding investments since 2022, based on third-party survey data and internal client metrics. Top services in demand include brand messaging strategy, brand identity design, and UX/UI branding across web and mobile platforms.

include brand messaging strategy, brand identity design, and UX/UI branding across web and mobile platforms. Technology and healthcare sectors lead branding spend, often pairing branding projects with new website development and digital campaigns.

California Branding Trends in Focus

The report also outlines the shift from transactional branding projects to long-term brand building initiatives. As California remains a national centre for startup growth and product innovation, companies are engaging agencies to build enduring brand platforms that reflect market differentiation and customer relevance.

This aligns with a broader U.S. trend in which businesses are prioritising mission-driven messaging and omnichannel brand consistency to improve audience engagement. Digital Silk's findings reflect that branding has increasingly become a foundational investment rather than a project-based need.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning California branding agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk delivers industry-leading digital experiences through strategic branding and cutting-edge web design to help improve visibility and support engagement through digital marketing services.

