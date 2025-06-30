Moonpig Group Plc - Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase

PR Newswire

30 June 2025

Moonpig Group plc

Employee Benefit Trust Share Purchase

Moonpig Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has been notified that on 27 June 2025, FCM Trust Limited, acting as trustee of the Moonpig Group plc Employee Benefit Trust (the "EBT"), purchased 820,000 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at £2.2123 per share.

The shares will be held in the EBT, which is a discretionary trust for the benefit of the Group's employees and will ultimately be used to satisfy share awards and options granted under the Company's employee share schemes.

The Executive Directors of the Company, together with other employees, are included in the potential beneficiaries of the EBT and are therefore treated as having an interest in some of those shares and the dealings thereof.

Following the above transaction, the EBT will hold 820,000 ordinary shares, representing approximately 0.24% of the Company's issued share capital.

The Company's issued share capital as at 27 June 2025 consists of 330,145,405 ordinary shares of 10 pence each with voting rights. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury and the trustee has waived its right to exercise its voting rights and to receive dividends in respect of the shares held in the EBT. Therefore, the total number of voting rights is 329,325,405.

Name of contact and contact details for queries:

Jayne Powell

Company Secretary

company-secretary@moonpig.com

Tel: 020 30599621

About Moonpig:

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.