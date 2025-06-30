Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - Clayton Fisher, Chief Executive Officer and Director, IDEX Metals Corp. (Company) (TSXV: IDEX), and his team, joined Kyle Araki, Managing Director, TSXV Listings, TMX Group, to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





IDEX Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing a portfolio of high-potential copper and gold projects in Idaho. The Company's flagship asset, the Freeze Project, is a copper-gold porphyry prospect located in the rapidly emerging Idaho Copper Belt. IDEX controls a 31,000-acre land package in the highly prospective region surrounded by major players such as Barrick, BHP, and Rio Tinto. Backed by a strong technical team and strategic shareholders, IDEX is fully funded for its 2025 exploration program, including diamond drilling, sampling and geophysics. With a discovery-driven approach, IDEX aims to unlock the district-scale opportunity at Freeze and create long-term value through responsible exploration.

