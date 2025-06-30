Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.06.2025 16:18 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AvenCell Therapeutics, Inc.: AvenCell Awarded Up to $40 Million AMED Grant to Advance Allogeneic CAR-T Program

TOKYO, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AvenCell Japan, a wholly owned subsidiary of AvenCell Therapeutics, a private, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing best-in-class CAR-T therapies for hematologic cancers and autoimmune diseases, today announced it has been awarded a grant of up to $40 million from the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED). This non-dilutive funding will support the worldwide development of AvenCell's AVC203 candidate - an IND-stage, dual-antigen (CD19 & CD20) allogeneic CAR-T therapy for applications in B-cell Lymphomas.

AvenCell Therapeutics Logo (PRNewsfoto/AvenCell Therapeutics, Inc.)

AvenCell's unique and proprietary allogeneic technology is differentiated from numerous previous cell engineering approaches by applying multiple gene editing steps that ensure a patient's immune system (both innate and adaptive components) is left with no ability to reject the donor cells. Importantly, AvenCell's approach also assures that the healthy donor T-cell fitness and potency are not compromised during the cell manufacturing process. These two requirements, together, have represented an impasse to progress in the field that has not yet been surmounted by other previous "first generation allo" approaches. Early clinical data emerging from AvenCell's AVC201 clinical dose-escalation program for relapsed & refractory AML patients confirm that these allogeneic cells expand robustly and consistently (well above levels seen in similar autologous experience), and that they remain active well beyond the typical one-month "rejection hurdle" where most other allogeneic candidates have failed to persist.

"We are thrilled to have been selected by AMED to participate in its program to strengthen the Japan Pharmaceutical Startup Ecosystem. Lymphomas and leukemias remain an area of high unmet medical need in all parts of the world, including Japan, and we are delighted to collaborate directly with many key opinion leaders and a broad set of stakeholders in this region to bring forward a truly paradigm-shifting therapeutic with meaningful benefit to patients" said Andrew Schiermeier, Ph.D., President & CEO of AvenCell Therapeutics.

For more information, please visit www.avencell.com

Contact: press@avencell.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721944/AvenCell_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/avencell-awarded-up-to-40-million-amed-grant-to-advance-allogeneic-car-t-program-302494507.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.