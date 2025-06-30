Medical Displays Market to Hit US$3.45 Billion by 2030 -- A Strategic Growth Lever for Imaging OEMs, Hospital Chains & Surgical Tech Innovators | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

What's powering a US$3.45 billion opportunity?

The global medical display market, valued at US$2.50 billion in 2024, stood at US$2.64 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$3.45 billion by the end of the period. This growth is driven by rising chronic disease burdens, an aging global population, and increased investment in high-resolution diagnostic imaging. As healthcare infrastructure modernizes and surgical precision becomes non-negotiable, medical displays are transforming from passive viewing tools into strategic clinical assets.

Why are medical displays becoming the backbone of modern diagnostics?

Medical displays are driving measurable improvements in diagnostic accuracy and surgical outcomes. With applications spanning radiology, pathology, telemedicine, and hybrid ORs, these displays enable real-time imaging clarity, higher contrast, and multimodal integration-all critical for precision-based care. Diagnostic displays alone held the largest market share in 2024 due to the need for faster, more confident clinical decisions.

Color displays continue to dominate due to their ability to visualize soft tissue contrast with precision-vital in chronic disease detection and surgical planning.

What clinical and operational gaps are these displays solving?

In hybrid ORs and high-volume diagnostic centers, the ability to view multiple imaging streams (MRI, ultrasound, fluoroscopy) on a single integrated display enables faster decision-making and fewer errors. These displays streamline workflows, improve surgical accuracy, and allow cross-functional teams to collaborate in real-time.

They're not just helping visualize patient data-they're accelerating care delivery.

Where is growth accelerating-and why now?

Emerging markets are presenting high-growth potential.

Regions like India, Brazil, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East are witnessing rapid healthcare infrastructure expansion. Hospital modernization, government incentives, and increased access to capital are fueling demand for advanced imaging displays in diagnostics and surgery.

Who's leading the way-and how are they scaling?

Barco dominates with MDR-certified, CE-marked displays and a global footprint.

EIZO, Sony, LG, Novanta, FSN Medical, and STERIS are expanding with AI-ready, 4K/8K displays optimized for diagnostics and ORs.

Companies like Jusha Medical and COJE Displays are building competitive momentum through regional specialization and price-performance balance.

Key strategies: product launches, regional expansions, compliance certifications, and hybrid OR integrations.

What's slowing adoption-and what unlocks it?

Barriers: High upfront costs of 4K/OLED/AI-integrated displays and rising adoption of refurbished systems-especially in cost-sensitive geographies.

Unlocks: ROI justification frameworks, outcome-based pricing, clinical training infrastructure, and standardization through regulatory certifications.

Strategic investments in outcome transparency and clinician training can shift displays from CapEx resistance to ROI-positive assets.

What C-level executives should ask next:

Instead of asking "Should we invest in better displays?", decision-makers should ask:

What clinical risks do outdated displays pose to our diagnostic accuracy and brand reputation?

Where can we reallocate budgets to support hybrid OR conversions with high-resolution display systems?

How do we scale telemedicine offerings without compromising visual quality and patient confidence?

Who can we partner with to localize medical display innovation for emerging markets?

Why is display standardization across facilities becoming a strategic necessity for hospital networks and OEMs?

Final Thought: See Clearly. Grow Strategically.

The medical displays market isn't just growing-it's enabling growth for hospitals, OEMs, and surgical innovators. In an environment where outcomes are everything, the clarity and speed of medical imaging define the quality and cost-efficiency of care.

Displays that deliver precision don't just support diagnostics-they drive decisions, partnerships, and profit.

