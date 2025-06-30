Delamare Cards MTN Issuer Plc - Annual Financial Report
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30
30 June 2025
Delamare Cards MTN Issuer Plc (the "Company") - 635400IAJKM25WRCSE95
Annual Report and Financial Statements
The Annual Report and Financial Statements is available on the following link:
Annual Report and Financial Statements FYE 31 December 2024
For further information please contact:
Delamare Cards MTN Issuer Plc
4th Floor
140 Aldersgate Street
London EC1A 4HY
spvservices@apexgroup.com
2025 06 30 - Delamare Cards MTN Issuer Plc 2024 Statutory Accounts - fully signed docx
