North America Power Factor Correction Market worth $999.1 million by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The North America Power Factor Correction Market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 734.2 million in 2025 to USD 999.1 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The growth of the PFC market is primarily driven by increasing investments in clean energy projects. The increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is projected to accelerate the requirement for power factor correction systems. Industries such as oil & gas and mining require PFCs to improve the efficiency of an electrical power system by compensating for the lagging power factor.

Industrial to be largest application segment of North America Power Factor Correction Market during forecast period.

The industrial segment is estimated to be the largest application of the North America Power Factor Correction Market throughout the forecast period due to the extensive use of heavy machinery and equipment in industries such as manufacturing, oil & gas, and automotive. These sectors require consistent and efficient power management to minimize energy losses, reduce operational costs, and comply with stringent energy regulations. Power factor correction systems, including capacitors and motors are widely adopted to enhance equipment efficiency, reduce reactive power, and improve overall power quality, making the industrial segment a key contributor to market growth.

0-200 KVAr segment to be largest reactive power in North America Power Factor Correction Market during forecast period.

The 0-200 KVAr segment is anticipated to be the largest reactive power segment in power factor correction market in North America during the forecast period due to its widespread application in small to medium-sized industrial and commercial setups. This range is ideal for addressing the reactive power needs of equipment like motors, pumps, and HVAC systems, which are common across various industries. The affordability, ease of installation, and compatibility of 0-200 KVAr systems with diverse applications make them highly sought after, driving their prominence in the market during the forecast period.

US projected to be the fastest-growing power factor correction market.

The US is estimated to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing market for power factor correction in the North America region. The country experiences strong demand for PFCs due to robust technological advancements, significant investments in renewable energy projects and a highly developed ecosystem. Key sectors such as manufacturing and data centers are adopting PFCs to reduce risk of overheating and potential downtime.

Key Market Players

The report profiles key players such as Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), GE Vernova (US), Schneider Electric (France), ABB (Switzerland), and Gentec (Canada).

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is one of the leading companies offering energy and automation digital solutions. The company provides energy and real-time automation technologies, software, and services to address the requirements of homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries. It carries out its operations through two business segments: Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company provides power factor correction systems through its Energy Management segment. The Energy Management segment offers a comprehensive portfolio of PFC solutions, including capacitors, controllers, and integrated systems, designed to enhance power quality and efficiency. Schneider Electric provides these solutions through various divisions, such as Low Voltage Products, Medium Voltage Systems, and Energy Efficiency Services, catering to industries like manufacturing and oil & gas. The Services division ensures reliable maintenance, upgrades, and smart solutions for long-term performance. Schneider Electric maintains a significant presence in the North America PFC market, driven by its commitment to sustainability and energy optimization. The company has a strong presence across North America.

Eaton

Eaton is a power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality. The company serves various sectors including residential, commercial, institutional, industrial, utilities, data centers, oil & gas, mining, automotive, power generation, and aerospace. The company is categorized into five business segments: Electrical Americas, Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and Mobility. Electrical Americas offers power factor correction systems to its customers. Geographically, Eaton has its operations in over 175 countries. It has a vast production, research, and service network in North America, underpinning its strength in the market.

