TOKYO, June 30, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has decided to make changes to the previously announced plan to begin operation of a plant in Moka City, Tochigi, Japan, dedicated to production of the next-generation fuel cell module.The original plan was to utilize part of the land and buildings of a former Honda Powertrain Unit Factory in Moka City, and begin operation of a dedicated plant to produce the next-generation fuel cell module developed independently by Honda. Preparation for this project was already underway, with an aim to begin operation of the plan in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2028 (FY2028) with annual production capacity of 30,000 units. However, in light of recent changes in the global hydrogen market environment, Honda reassessed the plan in the direction to reduce initial production capacity and delay the timing to begin full production.The original plan had qualified to receive a government subsidy under a project led by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) to support the establishment of supply chains consisting of Japanese manufacturing companies in the GX (green transformation) * area. However, Honda decided to opt out of the program as its revised plan will no longer fulfill the requirement of starting operation before the end of the FY2028 with an annual production capacity of more than 20,000 units.Honda was one of the first companies to focus on the potential of hydrogen toward the realization of a carbon-neutral society and has been conducting research and development of hydrogen technologies and FCEVs for more than 30 years. Working toward the realization of carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities Honda is involved in by 2050, Honda has identified four core domains for the utilization of its next-generation fuel cell module - fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), commercial vehicles, stationary power generator and construction machinery - and has been working to further expand opportunities for its hydrogen business to grow it as one of the new core businesses of Honda.* GX (green transformation) refers to the process/initiative toward transforming the current fossil fuel-based society into a society powered by clean energy, which leads to the realization of carbon neutrality.Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.