Haliburton Gold Group: REDEFINING ULTRA-LUXURY: C$24.9M KLAXON LAKE - ONTARIO'S ULTIMATE PRIVATE LAKE ESTATE - REDEFINING LUXURY IN THE HALIBURTON HIGHLANDS

HALIBURTON HIGHLANDS, ON, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forget what you thought you knew about luxury real estate in Ontario's cottage country. A truly singular offering has emerged in the epicenter of prestige and privacy, poised to redefine unrivaled exclusivity.

This extraordinary property, spanning an astonishing 1449.5 acres of untouched wilderness, is now available for C$24,975,000, setting an entirely new standard that places it in a league of its own, far surpassing the typical high-end listings found in even the most coveted hotspots like Muskoka and Collingwood.

At the very heart of this magnificent estate lies its most profound differentiator: a fully enclosed, 108-acre private lake, meticulously stocked with pristine lake trout. Unlike the bustling, shared waters of Muskoka's popular lakes or even the quiet, but still accessible, lakes near Collingwood, Klaxon Lake offers absolute aquatic control and total seclusion. Imagine a world where your tranquil retreat is entirely your own, free from public access, boat traffic, or interference. This unparalleled feature, complemented by seven additional private ponds and frontage on three other lakes, provides a level of exclusivity rarely, if ever, seen on the open Market.

Jeff Wilson, Owner & Sales Representative, puts it simply: "Look, the Klaxon Lake Estate isn't just another high-end listing you see every day; it's a whole private kingdom up here, a real living masterpiece of nature and design, truly a wonder of the North."

The sheer scale of Klaxon Lake's nearly 1500 acres sets it apart from even the largest estates in Muskoka, which typically range from 2 to 6.5 acres for developed properties, or Collingwood's expansive estates, which might reach 25 to 58 acres but lack a private lake of this magnitude.

This immense landholding ensures a level of privacy and potential far beyond what's available in more developed luxury markets. The estate's grandeur extends to its meticulously crafted living spaces, comprising seven distinct buildings with a substantial 8800 sq ft of luxurious accommodation, featuring 6 bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. These residences blend seamlessly with the surrounding untouched wilderness, which is home to an astonishing 179 species of wildlife, positioning Klaxon Lake as a true "Heaven in the Highlands" and a genuine ecological Sanctuary.

Klaxon Lake offers diverse opportunities for a truly bespoke lifestyle: from private fishing and water sports on your own lake, to extensive hiking, ATVing, and snowmobiling on private trails.

