The limited-time partnership includes two merchandise drops and a dedicated tribute to Ozzy at the Bullring Shopping Centre

Aston Villa is excited to announce the launch of the exclusive "Back Home" merchandise collection, celebrating legendary rocker and lifelong Villa supporter Ozzy Osbourne ahead of his historic "Back to the Beginning" farewell concert at Villa Park on July 5, 2025.

The collaboration includes two merchandise drops and a limited-time memorabilia display, all available in the lead-up to the concert:

Beginning in-stores 1 July and online 30 June, the bespoke Back Home collection will be available at the Villa Store at Villa Park, AVFC Sport and Leisure in the Bullring Shopping Centre, and at shop.avfc.co.uk. The collection includes a retro football shirt (£80), full zip jacket (£100), and scarf (£20), each featuring a custom-designed Back Home crest and tribute elements inspired by Ozzy's career and deep connection to Birmingham and Aston Villa. Fans are advised that the Villa Park store will be closed on concert day, 5 July.

On 3 July, AVFC Sport and Leisure in the Bullring will debut a dedicated Ozzy Osbourne memorabilia display, featuring rare artefacts and video content celebrating Ozzy's legacy. That same day, a selection of official Back to the Beginning concert merchandise will also go on sale at the Bullring location, including an event-branded t-shirt, hoodie, cap, lithograph and tote bag.

This collaboration continues Aston Villa's ongoing relationship with Ozzy Osbourne. From his role in the Club's 2024/25 adidas kit launch alongside Black Sabbath bandmate Geezer Butler, to the limited edition Prince of Darkness Predator football boot, to the awe-inspiring tifo display during the Champions League, Ozzy's ties to Aston Villa and Birmingham are woven into the Club's history.

"I'm thrilled to bring this one-of-a-kind experience to my hometown fans," said Ozzy Osbourne. "The Bullring store looks amazing and having this special merch and some rare items from my career on display makes it all the more personal. It also means a lot to me that we're giving back to Birmingham charities through this event."

David Asquith, Vice President of Retail at Aston Villa, added: "We're proud to partner with Ozzy on this exciting collaboration. It's a unique celebration of two Birmingham icons and we're looking forward to welcoming fans from around the world in the days leading up to this landmark concert."

The "Back to the Beginning" farewell concert will feature Ozzy Osbourne performing alongside Black Sabbath's original lineup for the first time in 20 years, joined by an all-star roster of heavy metal legends. This once-in-a-lifetime event underscores Villa Park's position as a premier entertainment destination and a vital part of Birmingham's cultural fabric.

Fans are encouraged to secure their merchandise and prepare for a celebration of music, Villa pride, and Birmingham's indelible mark on rock history.

For more information, visit shop.avfc.co.uk or tickets.AVFC.co.uk.

