Montag, 30.06.2025
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
30.06.2025 17:06 Uhr
Modula S.p.A.: Modula launches Flexibox, a revolutionary system for the logistics sector

Modula launches Flexibox, a revolutionary system for the logistics sector

PR Newswire

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, June 30, 2025

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, June 30, 2025 PRNewswire/ -- In a global environment increasingly focused on efficiency, digitization and speed in logistics processes, warehouse management has come to play a key role in the competitiveness of companies. In response to these demands, Flexibox was created, an innovative automated vertical bins storage system developed by Modula S.p.A., an Italian company internationally renowned for its advanced solutions in automation and material recovery.

Modula S.p.A. introduces its automated vertical storage solutions to the Latin American market, promoting innovation and logistics optimization throughout the region. (PRNewsfoto/Modula S.p.A.)

Launched in 2025, Flexibox has been designed to maximize space use, operating times and overall warehouse efficiency, even in highly complex logistics contexts. This system combines the best of technology with a modular, scalable and flexible structure, aligned with the challenges of the modern supply chain and with the demands of fast-paced sectors such as e-commerce, large distribution, manufacturing and retail.


One of the distinctive features of Flexibox is its high operational capacity: it can move up to 180 bins per hour, handling up to 9 different bins per cycle, even those containing different products. Thanks to its design, featuring customizable internal partitions and dividers, each bin can store multiple SKUs (stock-keeping units), allowing multiple order lines to be prepared at the same time, reducing wait times and speeding up workflow.

Another strength is its compact and vertical design, which can reach up to 20 meters in height. This means you can save up to 90% of floor space compared to traditional solutions, making it an excellent option for installations with structural limitations or reduced surfaces. Its scalability allows companies to start with a single unit and progressively expand based on their operational needs.
From a technological point of view, Flexibox has been developed to embrace digital technologies since day one. It is fully managed using Modula WMS, which ensures smooth integration with your company's other internal systems. It supports devices and technologies such as AMR, AGV, conveyor belts and robots, allowing for a fully automated and interconnected workflow. In addition, with its "Smart Orders Preparation" function, the system is able to anticipate upcoming orders and prepare the necessary bins during downtime, increasing productivity.

The immediate checkout call feature allows you to quickly retrieve urgent items, out of the scheduled order, improving agility and responsiveness. All this is done with high ergonomic standards, with an access bay designed to offer maximum comfort to the operator, reducing physical effort and improving safety.

Flexibox also stands out for its low energy consumption, minimal maintenance and ease of installation, making it suitable for both new projects and upgrades to existing facilities. Available in various configurations, Flexibox represents a comprehensive solution for warehouse automation, combining innovation, performance and sustainability, and transforming the warehouse into a true driver of competitive advantage.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2704171/Modula.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2704172/5355287/Modula_Logo.jpg

Modula Logo (PRNewsfoto/Modula S.p.A.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/modula-launches-flexibox-a-revolutionary-system-for-the-logistics-sector-302494438.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
