Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
30.06.25 | 17:21
124,80 Euro
-1,54 % -1,95
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
124,20124,7517:48
124,20124,7017:47
ACCESS Newswire
30.06.2025 17:26 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yum! Brands: Serving Up Good: How This KFC U.S. Restaurant Manager Is Using Her Passion for Fundraising To Improve Her Community

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Yum! Brands

Shanel F. and her restaurant team members celebrated being named the top store in the U.S. for fundraising by hosting an in-store party.

Yum! Brands

Since its founding in 1997, Yum! and its brands have Served Up Good by investing in initiatives that enable team members, employees and communities to thrive. Yum! remains committed to using its capital - financial and human - to reduce food insecurity and to help individuals gain the skills and capabilities they need to build meaningful careers. This series highlights both the stories of leaders within Yum! who are driving meaningful change and shaping a better future for all, as well as the beneficiaries of the many community impact programs Yum! leads around the world.

KFC Restaurant General Manager Shantel F.'s restaurant in Eugene, Oregon, has raised over $60,000 for the KFC Foundation in the past two years from customers opting to round up their check to the next dollar, making the location the top fundraising KFC in the United States.

The KFC Foundation supports and empowers KFC restaurant employees and communities across the U.S. through education, financial and hardship assistance, and community giving programs-including the Kentucky Fried Wishes program, which grants nonprofits $10,000 to make a project on their wish list come true.

Below is a conversation with Shantel about her team's passion for the KFC Foundation and giving back to the community through Kentucky Fried Wishes.

Why is the KFC Foundation's community giving program, Kentucky Fried Wishes, important to you?

Last year was the second time my team was given the opportunity to select a nonprofit to receive a Kentucky Fried Wishes Grant as a reward for raising the most funds for the KFC Foundation in the U.S. We chose Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that provides beds to children in need in our area. Getting the opportunity to give back is so important because I want to have a greater impact on my community. My team and I are motivated by the good that is possible through our work and the generosity of our customers - it fuels our work every day.

What is your favorite memory with Kentucky Fried Wishes?

When we presented the $10,000 grant check to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, we did so at their annual "build day." I attended the event, along with two of my shift supervisors and two team members. That day, we worked with other volunteers to build a total of 200 beds for children in the community. I loved getting to present the check to the organization at this event because we got to see the direct impact of our efforts. Each bed we helped to fund or build meant one less child in Euguene was without a place to sleep. It was inspiring!

What have you learned from this experience?

I've learned the importance of sharing the impact of the KFC Foundation and asking our customers for a donation every time they make a purchase. All donations, big or small, can be used to make a difference in the lives of our communities, and giving our customers the opportunity to be part of the impact is important.

What do you feel when someone mentions Kentucky Fried Wishes?

Proud. When people see that KFC is investing in organizations and causes that matter to them, they want to support that. I see this not from just customers, but from the nonprofits in our area as well. It is cool to see the word get out about what we are doing to support the people of Eugene and becoming known as a restaurant who cares. It makes me feel like I'm making a real impact in my community beyond the service we provide in the restaurant.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/serving-up-good-how-this-kfc-u.s.-restaurant-manager-is-using-her-passion-for-fundraising-to-1044353

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.