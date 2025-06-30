Las Cruces, New Mexico--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - Electronic Caregiver Inc., a national leader in AI-powered digital health solutions, proudly announces the launch of Addison Care, the industry's first 3D, avatar-based virtual caregiver now shipping to and serving Medicare patients under CMS reimbursement codes for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM).





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9474/257008_697053e234f58b94_002full.jpg

Addison Care has officially launched with the first four clinical locations, with new rollouts scheduled in additional regions. Capstone Clinic, one of the largest primary care physician groups in Alaska, is the first clinic to utilize Addison Care for RPM and CCM services. These telehealth services are critically important to patients living in rural Alaska where access to emergency care can be hours away. Despite this urgent need, past programs were unsuccessful due to limited patient engagement and no EHR integration. Addison Care addresses both issues.

"Direct integration of ECG's Addison Care product into the athenaOne EHR used by Capstone Clinic is a game changer," says Jason Haugen, CEO of Pinnacle Integrated Medicine, Electronic Caregiver's EHR integration partner. "The resulting workflow, alerting, and claims reporting automations enable clinics to 10x their RPM and CCM programs with no increase in staffing or administrative expenses. The impact on operational efficiencies, patient care, and ROI are unmatched."

Fulfilling Dr. Oz's vision for an AI-powered health avatar

The long-awaited 3D experience represents a major leap forward in home-centered care to achieve patient engagement, provide companionship, and drive health outcomes. Addison Care is built on the Addison engine, which has already delivered vital services, including remote monitoring, medication reminders, and AI-powered health surveys, to tens of thousands of patients nationwide via Electronic Caregiver's interactive smart health hubs.

"This isn't a software tool-it's a real-life companion, built from the ground up to support the aging, ill, and disabled with compassion and precision," said Anthony Dohrmann, CEO of Electronic Caregiver. "Addison is the only interface of its kind offered under existing reimbursement codes by CMS and built for true daily interaction with patients at home. This isn't just a product launch. It's a paradigm shift," said Dohrmann. "While the industry builds low-use apps for mobile and EHRs, we built Addison Care for the real world, to serve the aging, ill, and disabled where care is needed most: daily in the home."

A New Standard in "Ever-Present" Virtual Care

Addison Care isn't just a health tech product; it's a transformative, personalized, 24/7 health assistant designed to support patients from age 5 to 105. Addison goes beyond vitals tracking to offer:

Real-time vitals monitoring with integrated health devices

Medication and adherence reminders delivered via voice or touch

Daily interactive health surveys to monitor changes in condition

Cognitive and physical routines supporting memory, mobility, and focus

Mood-enhancing companionship that reduces loneliness, boredom, and isolation

Personalized avatars , selectable by gender and ethnicity for cultural familiarity

Continuous care insights , enabling early identification of adverse symptoms and trends

Simplified patient experience, removing app fatigue, menus, and small-screen confusion

Addison's intuitive interface is simple enough that both young children and tech-averse seniors can engage with it naturally. Instead of navigating complex app interfaces, patients interact with a relatable, lifelike caregiver, offering support, encouragement, and critical intervention when needed.

Built for the Home, Integrated for the System

Addison Care is now becoming the exclusive patient interface for participating clinics. Backed by over 100 clinical organizations using Electronic Caregiver's broader RPM and CCM services, Addison already demonstrates increased patient engagement and measurable treatment adherence improvements.

The platform is fully integrated with athenahealth EHRs and powered by Electronic Caregiver's full-service TeleCare division, delivering human-supported, high-touch interventions at scale.

Certified under the AWS Well-Architected Foundational Technical Review , ranking in the top 3% globally for enterprise-grade architecture, privacy, and security

Scalable to 100 million users , as capital permits expansion of inventory and marketing

Co-sell agreements with Amazon in place, with availability on the AWS Marketplace

Present at Samsung's booth at HLTH 2024 and HIMSS 2025 as a next-generation care interface





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9474/257008_697053e234f58b94_003full.jpg

AI That Heals, Not Just Tracks

Addison Care incorporates LLMs (large language models), intelligent behavioral analysis, and real-time orchestration to deliver precision, personalized care. The platform supports:

Identification of subtle changes in patient status

Escalation of adverse reactions, side effects, or non-adherence

Support for Remote Patient Monitoring, Chronic Care Management, and Behavioral Health Integration

Addison is also the subject of a study conducted with UMASS, the National Institute on Aging, and the National Institutes of Health, focused on fall prediction and prevention in older adults-further validating its real-world impact.

Built for a Future in Crisis

With a projected 33% loss of physicians and nurses by 2030, Addison Care is designed to fill a critical void in the global healthcare system. Electronic Caregiver holds 28 awarded patents, including four in the past 60 days, with intellectual property and AI assets estimated to be valued at over $1.2 billion. Combined with real-world patient outcomes, the company is positioning Addison as a foundational home health solution in the coming decade.

Addison is now live in New Mexico, Alaska, and additional rural or high-barrier regions, with Colorado and Arkansas rollouts scheduled next.

"Most health tech is built around legacy systems and billing logic," added Dohrmann. "We built Addison around the patient, what they see, hear, feel, and need. We didn't guess. We spent years studying it in homes, labs, clinics, and hospitals. Now, the results are in their hands."

About Electronic Caregiver, Inc.

Founded in 2009, Electronic Caregiver is a health technology company dedicated to advancing care through innovation. With over $50 million in revenue, more than 100 clinical partners, and a track record of market-defining technology, ECG has appeared twice on the Inc. 5000 list and remains at the forefront of remote care, emergency response, and virtual caregiving.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257008

SOURCE: Electronic Caregiver, Inc.