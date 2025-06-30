6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Market Size to Surge by 2030 Amid Rising Industrial Automation Needs | Valuates Reports

6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Market is Segmented by Type (Strain Gauge Type, Piezoelectric/Capacitive Type, Others), by Application (Industrial Robots, Medical Robots, Automotive Field, Humanoid Robots, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030.

BANGALORE, India, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor was valued at USD 225 million in the year 2023 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 2305 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 40.5% during the forecast period.

Claim Your Free Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-17Z13134/Global_6_Axis_Force_Torque_Sensor_Market

Major Factors Driving the Growth of 6-Axis Force Torque Sensor Market :

The global 6-axis force torque sensor market is expanding, powered by growth in industrial automation, robotics, and safety-critical applications. These sensors offer comprehensive force and torque measurements across all axes, enabling advanced control, quality assurance, and human-robot collaboration. As manufacturing processes become more automated and precision-sensitive, the adoption of these sensors becomes essential. Technological improvements in miniaturization, customization, and integration capabilities, coupled with rising demand in sectors like healthcare, automotive, and R&D, support sustained market growth. With collaborative robotics and smart manufacturing gaining prominence, the 6-axis force torque sensor market is set for continued expansion.

Unlock Insights: View Full Report Now! https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-17Z13134/global-6-axis-force-torque-sensor

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE 6-AXIS FORCE TORQUE SENSOR MARKET

Piezoelectric and capacitive 6-axis force torque sensors are driving market growth by offering exceptional sensitivity and precision across multiple axes. Piezoelectric variants generate electrical signals directly proportional to applied force or torque, delivering real-time measurement with high frequency response which are ideal for dynamic robotic and industrial applications. Capacitive sensors, on the other hand, detect changes in capacitance triggered by mechanical deformation, offering excellent linearity and low drift. These properties make both sensor types especially valuable in applications requiring accurate force measurement under variable loads, like assembly automation, surgical robotics, and haptic feedback systems. Their compact design and ability to integrate into complex machines enable manufacturers to optimize performance, minimize errors, and meet strict quality standards-boosting demand in robotics and automation sectors.

Strain gauge-type 6-axis force torque sensors are fueling market growth by providing reliable, cost-effective measurement solutions with strong structural resilience. These sensors use bonded strain gauges on elastic elements to detect deformation when force or torque is applied; the resulting resistance change is precisely measured. Well-established in industrial settings, they offer robust operation in harsh environments, including manufacturing, welding, and heavy machinery applications. Their affordability, scalable production, and adaptability for custom mechanical designs make them accessible across small and large enterprises. The stability and accuracy of strain gauge sensors in continuous and high-load operations position them as a preferred technology in automotive testing, load monitoring, and robotic gripping-spurring adoption and investment in force sensor technologies.

Humanoid robots are significantly propelling the 6-axis force torque sensor market as they require sophisticated tactile and kinesthetic feedback systems for safe, nuanced interactions. In collaborative robots (cobots) and service humanoids, these sensors enable precise detection of multi-axis forces during tasks such as object manipulation, human-robot handshakes, and adaptive movement. With trends in manufacturing automation and human-robot collaboration, demand grows for sensors that ensure both performance and safety. Rubric-based force sensing allows robots to detect unintended contact, adjust grip force, and perform delicate tasks-critical in sectors like healthcare assistance, eldercare, and retail. As humanoid robot adoption accelerates globally, sensor integration becomes crucial for replicating human-like touch and dexterity, thereby expanding the 6-axis force torque sensor market.

The rise of collaborative robots (cobots) and service robotics in industries such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, and retail is driving sensor demand. These robots operate safely alongside humans, relying heavily on 6-axis force torque sensors for real-time feedback on applied forces and torques. This ensures precise motion control, protective collision detection, and smooth interaction. As automation shifts from industrial cells to open environments, sensors must deliver high fidelity data and fast response. Their inclusion in applications like pick-and-place, assembly, and personal assistance enhances functionality while enabling safe and autonomous operations.

High-precision manufacturing sectors, including aerospace, semiconductor, and medical devices, require meticulous force and torque monitoring to ensure product quality and consistency. 6-axis sensors enable real-time detection of anomalies in tightening processes, material fatigue, or component assembly. Their ability to measure subtle variances across multiple axes ensures compliance with exacting specifications and reduces scrap rates. In industries where tolerances are minimal and safety-critical performance is essential, such sensors are indispensable. The growing complexity of manufactured products is pushing companies to integrate these sensors in robotic systems and machining tools to maintain competitive and quality benchmarks.

Safety standards and regulations for human-robot collaboration are sharpening across sectors, necessitating advanced sensing solutions. 6-axis force torque sensors equip robots with the ability to detect unintended contact and modulate actions accordingly. In close-proximity working environments, early force detection helps prevent injuries, activate emergency stops, and ensure compliant behavior. As sectors like logistics and warehousing increasingly adopt collaborative automation, the requirement for robust force feedback systems boosts demand for 6-axis sensors to maintain both safety and efficiency.

Sensor miniaturization and integration into robotic end-effectors enhance versatility and broaden application scope. Compact 6-axis sensors can now be embedded within grippers, surgical tools, and wearable haptic devices without compromising performance. This trend allows for precise control in tight spaces and wearable applications where form factor is constrained. Embedded sensors in end-tools enable real-time gripping force adjustment, tactile feedback, and adaptive manipulation. As robotics expands into new domains like robotics-assisted surgery and micro-assembly, compact sensor modules become essential-driving innovation and market uptake.

The automotive sector is increasingly adopting 6-axis force torque sensors in component assembly and testing processes. In electric vehicle production and safety feature integration, precise torque measurement during screw fastening or material joining is critical. Force sensors are used for crash testing dummies to measure impact forces and ensure passenger safety. Their multi-axis capability enables comprehensive data collection during dynamic testing scenarios. As automotive assembly lines demand higher automation and quality control, integrating 6-axis sensors ensures process reliability, reduces defects, and enforces regulatory compliance which in turn accelerates adoption across vehicle manufacturers and suppliers.

Claim Yours Now! https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-17Z13134&lic=single-user

6-AXIS FORCE TORQUE SENSOR MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America leads the 6-axis force torque sensor market, driven by strong adoption of robotics in manufacturing, aerospace, and healthcare.

Europe follows, with Germany and France spearheading automation and safety applications.

Asia-Pacific is rapidly growing due to investment in industrial automation, electronics manufacturing, and automotive robotics in China, Japan, and South Korea.

Key Players:

OnRobot

Kistler

Robotous

Sunrise Instruments(SRI)

AIDIN ROBOTICS

Schunk

Robotiq

ATI Industrial Automation

Advanced Mechanical Technology

Epson

Nordbo Robotics

ME-Meßsysteme

WACOH-TECH

Kunwei Beijing Technology

Shenzhen Xinjingcheng Sensing Technolog

Futek

Blue Point Touch (Beijing) Technology

Bota Systems

Fanuc

Changzhou Right Measurement and control system

Hypersen Technologies

SINTOKOGIO

Anhui Zhongke Mi Point Sensor

Nanjing Bio-inspired Intelligent Technology

Guangzhou Haozhi Industrial

Anhui Bioforcen Intelligent Technology

Chongqing Luban Robotics Technology Research Institute

Shenzhen Jia'an Intelligent Technology

Torque Sensor Technology (Shenzhen)

Keli Sensing Technolgy(Ningbo)

Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments

Shenzhen Ampron Technology

Beijing Zhengkai Instrument

Purchase Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-17Z13134/Global_6_Axis_Force_Torque_Sensor_Market

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- The global market for Robot 6-axis Force Torque Sensor was valued at USD 269 million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 3301 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 43.7% during the forecast period.

- The global market for Six-dimensional Torque Sensor was valued at USD 299 million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 3146 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 40.5% during the forecast period.

- The global market for Strain Gauge Type 6 Axis Force Sensors was valued at USD 166 million in the year 2023 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 1830 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 41.9% during the forecast period.

- The global market for High-Precision Force Sensor was valued at USD 704 million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 2351 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period.

- The global Torque Sensors market was valued at USD 8426.4 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 11810 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- The global market for Industrial Force Sensor was estimated to be worth USD 3821 million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 5808.7 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Wireless Force Sensors Market

- Ring Force Transducers Market

- The global market for Tension Torque Sensor for Robot was valued at USD 64 million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 277 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

- Embedded Force Sensors Market

- Torque Angle Sensors Market

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

GET A FREE QUOTE

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@valuatesreports6753

https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

https://valuatesreportspanish.blogspot.com/

https://valuateskorean.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesgerman.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesreportjapanese.blogspot.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/6-axis-force-torque-sensor-market-size-to-surge-by-2030-amid-rising-industrial-automation-needs--valuates-reports-302494588.html