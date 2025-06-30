Anzeige
Montag, 30.06.2025
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
PR Newswire
30.06.2025 17:42 Uhr
Yonder doubles down on rewards with launch of premium debit cards

UK credit challenger expands beyond credit to give members more ways to earn rewards, no borrowing required

LONDON, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yonder, the UK's leading modern lifestyle rewards card, has launched two premium debit cards, expanding its offering beyond credit & giving more people access to meaningful rewards on their everyday spending.

This marks a major evolution in Yonder's mission to reshape how people engage with financial products. Members can now choose between debit or credit, depending on what suits them best.

The new debit cards offer the same standout perks as Yonder's credit card: points earning, zero foreign exchange fees, curated local rewards & travel-friendly benefits. Both cards work anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

Two debit memberships are available:

  • Yonder Free Debit - Earn 1 point per £1 spent, pay no FX fees, & access rewards in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Bath, Bristol, plus national partners. No monthly fee.
  • Yonder Full Debit - Earn 4 points per £1 spent, get full access to all Yonder Experiences, & enjoy worldwide travel insurance worth £275. £15/month or £160/year.

Points can be redeemed on curated rewards across dining, travel, wellness & entertainment. From BAO, Urban & Freddie's Flowers to Qatar Airways, Booking.com & boutique hotels across the UK.

Since launching in 2022, Yonder members have spent more than £170 million, saving over £1.2 million in FX fees & redeeming £1.1 million in rewards. The new debit cards are designed for people who want to earn rewards without using credit, & for those who want to split their spending across debit & credit seamlessly.

Tim Chong, co-founder & CEO of Yonder, said:
"Credit cards can be a powerful tool-but they're not for everyone. We've heard from thousands of people who love Yonder but prefer to spend on debit. So building this was a no-brainer. Now, you don't need a credit card to earn great rewards, travel perks or fee-free spending abroad. Yonder is the everyday card for anyone who wants more out of their money, whether you're booking a flight or grabbing a glass of wine."

The new debit cards can be opened in minutes via the Yonder app. Members also get in-app support, spending insights, virtual eSIM data packs, & full Mastercard functionality. All Yonder members, debit or credit, get access to a growing rewards network spanning five UK cities, plus national perks & planned European expansion later in 2025.

About Yonder

Yonder offers premium debit & credit rewards cards, helping people get more from their everyday spending. Launched in 2021, Yonder is the modern-day alternative to traditional cards, connecting members with the best experiences. With curated rewards, no FX fees & flexible membership options, Yonder turns everyday spending into something meaningful. Regulated by the FCA. Available on iOS & Android. Visit yonder.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721906/Yonder_Card.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721905/5394251/Yonder_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yonder-doubles-down-on-rewards-with-launch-of-premium-debit-cards-302494604.html

