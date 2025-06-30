Robinhood Markets, Inc.: Robinhood Launches Stock Tokens, Reveals Layer 2 Blockchain, and Expands Crypto Suite in EU and US with Perpetual Futures and Staking

Robinhood Stock Tokens will allow EU customers to get exposure to the US stock market

Robinhood will also launch a new Layer 2 blockchain to power the tokenization of Real World Assets

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 30, 2025in Cannes, France, we unveiled a suite of new products that mark a major step forward for crypto. From expanding Robinhood to over 400 million people across 30 EU and EEA countries, to launching stock and ETF tokens, we're building toward a future where investing is simpler, smarter, and more accessible worldwide.

"Our latest offerings lay the groundwork for crypto to become the backbone of the global financial system," said Robinhood Chairman and CEO Vlad Tenev.

Tokenization and Layer 2 Blockchain

We've launched US stock and ETF tokens in the EU, giving eligible customers exposure to US equities with Robinhood Stock Tokens-featuring zero commissions or added spreads from Robinhood (other fees may apply), dividend support, and 24/5 access. With tokenized stocks, our European app transitions from being a crypto-only app to an all-in-one investment app powered by crypto.

European customers will have access to 200+ US stock and ETF tokens. Stock token holders will also receive dividend payments directly in their app.

"Crypto was built by engineers for engineers, and has not been accessible to most people," said Johann Kerbrat, GM and SVP of Robinhood Crypto. "We're onboarding the world to crypto by making it as easy to use as possible-with the goal of bringing powerful tools into one intuitive platform."

Stock tokens will initially be issued on Arbitrum. In the future, tokenized stocks will be facilitated by our very own Robinhood Layer 2 blockchain, based on Arbitrum. Currently in development, the Robinhood blockchain will be optimized for tokenized real-world assets and built to support 24/7 trading, seamless bridging, and self-custody.

Perpetual Futures

We are introducing crypto perpetual futures in the EU, where we will offer eligible customers access to a new class of derivatives with continuous exposure and up to 3x leverage. Perpetuals will be 100% rolled out to eligible customers by the end of the summer. Designed to help reduce the complexity typically associated with trading perpetuals, we built our interface with intuitive controls for setting position size and managing margin. Orders are routed through Bitstamp's perpetual futures exchange.

This launch will mark an important step in serving active traders across the globe with advanced trading tools in an intuitive platform.

Crypto Staking in the US

Crypto staking is launching to eligible US customers, starting with Ethereum and Solana. With our user-friendly interface, you can now participate in blockchain ecosystems and access competitive reward rates by contributing to network operations. Crypto staking is also available to all Robinhood customers in the EU and EEA.

Expanded Product Suite

There's more-we've rolled out a suite of new products to make trading crypto on Robinhood even more powerful and seamless.

Instant Boost on Crypto Deposits: For a limited time, U and EU investors can transfer crypto into Robinhood and earn a 1% deposit boost-with the chance to double it to 2% if total deposits hit the $500M goal.

For a limited time, U and EU investors can transfer crypto into Robinhood and earn a 1% deposit boost-with the chance to double it to 2% if total deposits hit the $500M goal. Crypto Credit Card Rewards: The Robinhood Gold Credit Card gives US customers cash back on purchases-across all categories. Coming this fall, customers can use those rewards to purchase crypto automatically.

The Robinhood Gold Credit Card gives US customers cash back on purchases-across all categories. Coming this fall, customers can use those rewards to purchase crypto automatically. Cortex for Crypto : Our US feature, Cortex, an AI-powered investing assistant, will be available later this year. Robinhood Gold members can see curated insights, trends, and event-driven market analysis right inside each token's detail page. It's designed to help customers quickly understand price movement and market shifts in real time.

: Our US feature, Cortex, an AI-powered investing assistant, will be available later this year. Robinhood Gold members can see curated insights, trends, and event-driven market analysis right inside each token's detail page. It's designed to help customers quickly understand price movement and market shifts in real time. Smart Exchange Routing: Smart exchange routing evaluates multiple partner exchanges and routes your order to get the best available price across them. Soon, all orders placed through Smart Exchange Routing will qualify for fee tiers, meaning the more you trade, the lower your rate- based on your trailing 30-day trading volume. API support is coming soon.

Smart exchange routing evaluates multiple partner exchanges and routes your order to get the best available price across them. Soon, all orders placed through Smart Exchange Routing will qualify for fee tiers, meaning the more you trade, the lower your rate- based on your trailing 30-day trading volume. API support is coming soon. Tax Lots: US customers can also now view and sell specific tax lots for crypto trades, allowing you to strategically choose which lots to sell.

US customers can also now view and sell specific tax lots for crypto trades, allowing you to strategically choose which lots to sell. Advanced Charts: Advanced charts from Robinhood Legend are coming to mobile, starting with equities and expanding to crypto in August.

To learn more about today's announcements, visit go.robinhood.com/presents .

Disclosures:

Terms apply. Eligibility and restrictions vary by region.

US stock and ETF tokens and crypto perpetual futures trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for all investors. Please carefully consider if investing in such financial instruments is appropriate for you based on your specific experience, risk tolerance, and financial situation. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply.

Staking is not available in every state.

To Catch a Token is sponsored by Robinhood Europe, UAB.

Cryptocurrency services in the US are offered through an account with Robinhood Crypto, LLC (NMLS ID 1702840). Robinhood Crypto, LLC ("RHC") is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Cryptocurrency held through Robinhood Crypto is not FDIC insured or SIPC protected.

Robinhood Gold Visa® Credit Card is offered by Robinhood Credit, Inc. ("RCT"), and is issued by Coastal Community Bank, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. RCT is a financial technology company, not a bank. Must have Robinhood Financial brokerage account to redeem crypto. See Robinhood Gold Card Rewards Program Rules for detail and other redemption options. Rewards Program Rules are subject to change. The Gold Card requires an annual Robinhood Gold subscription to apply and maintain the card and does not include a 30 day free trial.

Robinhood Gold is a subscription-based membership program of premium services offered through Robinhood Gold, LLC ("RHG").

US Deposit boost is paid in cash into your self-directed individual brokerage account and applies to eligible net crypto deposits from an external address to your crypto account between June 24 and July 7, 2025. Any 2% bonus will be applied retroactively to your net eligible deposits once the combined net crypto deposits across the Robinhood Platform exceeds $500M during the promotion period. Potential bonus deductions will be pulled from your self-directed individual brokerage account. Bonus offered by Robinhood Crypto, LLC. Cryptocurrency held through Robinhood Crypto is not FDIC insured or SIPC protected. See terms and conditions .

EU Bonus is paid in crypto and applies to eligible net crypto deposits from an external address to your account between 28 May to 7 July, 2025. Excludes deposits of USDC and EURC. Any 2% bonus will be applied retroactively to your eligible deposits once the combined net crypto deposits across the Robinhood Platform exceeds $500M during the promotion period. Dollar value of crypto deposits is determined by Robinhood in its reasonable discretion based on applicable market rates. You cannot trade or withdraw your bonus for 1 year. Other terms apply .

All investments involve risk and loss of principal is possible.

Robinhood Financial LLC ("RHF") (member SIPC), is a registered broker-dealer.

Robinhood Cortex showcases a conceptual framework illustrating how Robinhood envisions the integration of traditional investing tools with Artificial Intelligence ('AI'). Currently, Robinhood Cortex is designed to incorporate AI but Trade Builder does not. There is no guarantee that AI will improve investing performance, mitigate risk, or reduce losses.

RHEU, RHC, RCT, RHG and RHF are separate but affiliated entities and are wholly owned subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. ('Robinhood').

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets, Inc..

A Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This blog post includes forward-looking statements about Robinhood Markets, Inc.. Except as otherwise noted, all forward-looking statements in this blog post are made as of the date of this blog post, June 30, 2025, and are based on information and estimates available to us at this time. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update any of the statements in this blog post whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise. You should read this blog post with the understanding that our actual future results, performance, events, and circumstances might be materially different from what we expect.

