Montag, 30.06.2025
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
30.06.25 | 12:14
2,880 Euro
+26,32 % +0,600
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7602,94018:19
Dow Jones News
30.06.2025 17:57 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 
30-Jun-2025 / 16:21 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 
 
DATE: June 30, 2025 
 
  
 
  
 
The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. with a maturity date of 
June 30,2025 are given in the table below 
 
  
 
                              Underlying Warrant      Underlying Benchmark  Maturity 
Short Code  Long Code            ISIN     asset type type  Multiplier maturity settlement  Price 
                                             value 
 
 
UDGDI.V    USDC3006250039.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03769 USDTRY   Call  1     39,7766        0,78 
 
UDGDJ.V    USDC3006250039.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03777 USDTRY   Call  1     39,7766        0,28 
 
UDGDK.V    USDC3006250040.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03785 USDTRY   Call  1     39,7766        0,00 
 
UDGDL.V    USDC3006250040.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03793 USDTRY   Call  1     39,7766        0,00 
 
UDGDM.V    USDC3006250041.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03801 USDTRY   Call  1     39,7766        0,00 
 
UDGDN.V    USDC3006250041.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03819 USDTRY   Call  1     39,7766        0,00 
 
UDGDO.V    USDC3006250042.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03827 USDTRY   Call  1     39,7766        0,00 
 
UDGDP.V    USDC3006250042.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03835 USDTRY   Call  1     39,7766        0,00 
 
UDGDR.V    USDC3006250043.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03843 USDTRY   Call  1     39,7766        0,00 
 
UDGTA.V    USDP3006250038.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03850 USDTRY   Put   1     39,7766        0,00 
 
UDGTB.V    USDP3006250038.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03868 USDTRY   Put   1     39,7766        0,00 
 
UDGTC.V    USDP3006250039.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03876 USDTRY   Put   1     39,7766        0,00 
 
UDGTD.V    USDP3006250039.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03884 USDTRY   Put   1     39,7766        0,00 
 
UDGTE.V    USDP3006250040.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03892 USDTRY   Put   1     39,7766        0,22 
 
UDGTF.V    USDP3006250040.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03900 USDTRY   Put   1     39,7766        0,72 
 
UDGTG.V    USDP3006250041.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03918 USDTRY   Put   1     39,7766        1,22 
 
UDGTH.V    USDP3006250041.50TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03926 USDTRY   Put   1     39,7766        1,72 
 
UDGTI.V    USDP3006250042.00TGB0000001NA  TRWGRAN03934 USDTRY   Put   1     39,7766        2,22 
 
EXGDE.V    EUUSXC3006250001.06TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04106 EURUSD   Call  1     1,1728        4,49 
 
EXGDF.V    EUUSXC3006250001.07TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04114 EURUSD   Call  1     1,1728        4,09 
 
EXGDG.V    EUUSXC3006250001.08TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04122 EURUSD   Call  1     1,1728        3,69 
 
EXGDH.V    EUUSXC3006250001.09TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04130 EURUSD   Call  1     1,1728        3,29 
 
EXGDI.V    EUUSXC3006250001.10TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04148 EURUSD   Call  1     1,1728        2,90 
 
EXGDJ.V    EUUSXC3006250001.11TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04155 EURUSD   Call  1     1,1728        2,50 
 
EXGDK.V    EUUSXC3006250001.12TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04163 EURUSD   Call  1     1,1728        2,10 
 
EXGDL.V    EUUSXC3006250001.13TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04171 EURUSD   Call  1     1,1728        1,70 
 
EXGTF.V    EUUSXP3006250001.01TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04189 EURUSD   Put   1     1,1728        0,00 
 
EXGTG.V    EUUSXP3006250001.02TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04197 EURUSD   Put   1     1,1728        0,00 
 
EXGTH.V    EUUSXP3006250001.03TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04205 EURUSD   Put   1     1,1728        0,00 
 
EXGTI.V    EUUSXP3006250001.04TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04213 EURUSD   Put   1     1,1728        0,00 
 
EXGTJ.V    EUUSXP3006250001.05TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04221 EURUSD   Put   1     1,1728        0,00 
 
EXGTK.V    EUUSXP3006250001.06TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04239 EURUSD   Put   1     1,1728        0,00 
 
EXGTL.V    EUUSXP3006250001.07TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04247 EURUSD   Put   1     1,1728        0,00 
 
EXGTM.V    EUUSXP3006250001.08TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04254 EURUSD   Put   1     1,1728        0,00

Payment related to the warrants will be made by Merkezi Kayit Kurulusu A.S. (MKK) on July 3, 2025.

.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902

E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr

www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      TGBD 
LEI Code:    5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  394376 
EQS News ID:  2162750 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2162750&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2025 11:21 ET (15:21 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
