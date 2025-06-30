DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices 30-Jun-2025 / 16:21 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Brokerage Houses Warrants Redemption Prices DATE: June 30, 2025 The Redemption prices of the brokerage houses warrants issued by Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. with a maturity date of June 30,2025 are given in the table below Underlying Warrant Underlying Benchmark Maturity Short Code Long Code ISIN asset type type Multiplier maturity settlement Price value UDGDI.V USDC3006250039.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03769 USDTRY Call 1 39,7766 0,78 UDGDJ.V USDC3006250039.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03777 USDTRY Call 1 39,7766 0,28 UDGDK.V USDC3006250040.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03785 USDTRY Call 1 39,7766 0,00 UDGDL.V USDC3006250040.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03793 USDTRY Call 1 39,7766 0,00 UDGDM.V USDC3006250041.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03801 USDTRY Call 1 39,7766 0,00 UDGDN.V USDC3006250041.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03819 USDTRY Call 1 39,7766 0,00 UDGDO.V USDC3006250042.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03827 USDTRY Call 1 39,7766 0,00 UDGDP.V USDC3006250042.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03835 USDTRY Call 1 39,7766 0,00 UDGDR.V USDC3006250043.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03843 USDTRY Call 1 39,7766 0,00 UDGTA.V USDP3006250038.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03850 USDTRY Put 1 39,7766 0,00 UDGTB.V USDP3006250038.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03868 USDTRY Put 1 39,7766 0,00 UDGTC.V USDP3006250039.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03876 USDTRY Put 1 39,7766 0,00 UDGTD.V USDP3006250039.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03884 USDTRY Put 1 39,7766 0,00 UDGTE.V USDP3006250040.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03892 USDTRY Put 1 39,7766 0,22 UDGTF.V USDP3006250040.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03900 USDTRY Put 1 39,7766 0,72 UDGTG.V USDP3006250041.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03918 USDTRY Put 1 39,7766 1,22 UDGTH.V USDP3006250041.50TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03926 USDTRY Put 1 39,7766 1,72 UDGTI.V USDP3006250042.00TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN03934 USDTRY Put 1 39,7766 2,22 EXGDE.V EUUSXC3006250001.06TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04106 EURUSD Call 1 1,1728 4,49 EXGDF.V EUUSXC3006250001.07TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04114 EURUSD Call 1 1,1728 4,09 EXGDG.V EUUSXC3006250001.08TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04122 EURUSD Call 1 1,1728 3,69 EXGDH.V EUUSXC3006250001.09TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04130 EURUSD Call 1 1,1728 3,29 EXGDI.V EUUSXC3006250001.10TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04148 EURUSD Call 1 1,1728 2,90 EXGDJ.V EUUSXC3006250001.11TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04155 EURUSD Call 1 1,1728 2,50 EXGDK.V EUUSXC3006250001.12TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04163 EURUSD Call 1 1,1728 2,10 EXGDL.V EUUSXC3006250001.13TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04171 EURUSD Call 1 1,1728 1,70 EXGTF.V EUUSXP3006250001.01TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04189 EURUSD Put 1 1,1728 0,00 EXGTG.V EUUSXP3006250001.02TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04197 EURUSD Put 1 1,1728 0,00 EXGTH.V EUUSXP3006250001.03TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04205 EURUSD Put 1 1,1728 0,00 EXGTI.V EUUSXP3006250001.04TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04213 EURUSD Put 1 1,1728 0,00 EXGTJ.V EUUSXP3006250001.05TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04221 EURUSD Put 1 1,1728 0,00 EXGTK.V EUUSXP3006250001.06TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04239 EURUSD Put 1 1,1728 0,00 EXGTL.V EUUSXP3006250001.07TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04247 EURUSD Put 1 1,1728 0,00 EXGTM.V EUUSXP3006250001.08TGB0000001NA TRWGRAN04254 EURUSD Put 1 1,1728 0,00

Payment related to the warrants will be made by Merkezi Kayit Kurulusu A.S. (MKK) on July 3, 2025.

.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902

E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr

www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 394376 EQS News ID: 2162750 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2162750&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2025 11:21 ET (15:21 GMT)