Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) ("PreveCeutical" or the "Company"), a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature-identical products, is pleased to have appointed Dr. Francis Tavares as a corporate advisor effective 27 June, 2025.

Stephen Van Deventer, CEO of PreveCeutical, commented:

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Francis Tavares to our executive team as our Chief Technology Officer. Francis's extraordinary career, spanning over three decades in organic and medical chemistry, and drug discovery, adds invaluable expertise to PrevCeutical's leadership team. His unparalleled expertise in drug discovery, coupled with his proven ability to translate scientific innovation into commercial success, will be instrumental in advancing our mission to deliver transformative therapies in a wide array of disorders. We look forward to his insights as we continue to expand our impact in the health sciences sector."

Dr. Francis Tavare's Career Highlights:

Dr. Tavares is a distinguished leader in the biopharmaceutical industry, most recently serving as President and CEO of ChemoGenics BioPharma, where he spearheaded drug discovery initiatives. His leadership in developing small molecule inhibitors for kinases, proteases, and nuclear receptors has resulted in significant milestones, including the commercialization of Trilaciclib and the successful completion of Phase 3 clinical trials of Lerociclib, the best-in-class CDK4/6 inhibitor. With a robust track record of championing over 15 metabolic targets and leading multidisciplinary teams in medicinal chemistry, pharmacokinetics, and toxicology, Dr. Tavares has consistently delivered candidates for clinical trials.

Dr. Tavares holds a PhD in Organic Chemistry from Colorado State University and completed postdoctoral research at the University of Texas at Austin. His career includes key roles at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), where he served as Group Manager in the Medicinal Chemistry Division and earned the Excellence in Science Award in 2004. As Founder of ChemoGenics BioPharma, he built state-of-the-art facilities and fostered collaborations that supported multiple Phase I and II SBIR grants, securing venture capital investment for commercialization.

Dr. Tavares remarked on his appointment:

"I am thrilled to step into the role as CTO at PreveCeutical Medical, where science and innovation converge to tackle some of the most challenging problems in drug discovery. I am excited to work alongside a team of world-class scientists, clinicians, and leaders to help bring transformative therapies to patients. Together, we'll strive to turn bold ideas into commercial products that will hugely benefit patients. These are very exciting times for PreveCeutical, and I am confident the corporate vision aligns very well for both patients and investors."

About PreveCeutical Medical Inc.

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our website www.PreveCeutical.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future, including, without limitation, the continued research interests of PreveCeutical, PreveCeutical's anticipated business plans, and its prospects of success in executing its proposed plans. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will", "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "schedules", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential", "proposes" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions regarding PreveCeutical, including expected growth, results of operations, including PreveCeutical's research and development activities, performance, industry trends, growth opportunities, that PreveCeutical will be granted requisite expedited approvals by world health, retain and attract qualified research personnel and obtain and/or maintain the necessary intellectual property rights needed to carry out future business activities.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors including, risks and uncertainties relating to: complexities and delays in connection with research and development activities and the actual results of research and development activities; the ability of PreveCeutical to, among other things, protect its respective intellectual property, obtain any required governmental, regulatory or stock exchange approvals, permits, consents or authorizations required, including Canadian Securities Exchange acceptance of any planned future activities and obtaining expedited requisite approvals from world health agencies; and the ability of PreveCeutical to commercialize products, pursue business partnerships, complete their research programs as planned, and obtain the financing required to carry out their planned future activities. Other factors such as general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the biotechnology or pharmaceutical industry may also adversely affect the future results or performance of PreveCeutical. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, PreveCeutical assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Although PreveCeutical believes that the statements, beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that those statements, beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consider all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to other periodic reports provided by PreveCeutical from time-to-time. These reports and PreveCeutical's filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE or CNSX Markets), its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE), nor any other regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Any link in this press release to external information or other resources is provided for reference only, and such information or resources might change from time to time, and may include forward-looking statements as described above, and are subject to the above disclaimers under this heading forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

