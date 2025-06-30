Fortum: Fortum completes the acquisition of Orange Energia

FORTUM CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 30 JUNE 2025 AT 16.30 EEST

Fortum has today completed the acquisition of the Polish electricity solutions provider Orange Energia Sp. z o.o. on a cash and debt-free basis for a maximum of approximately PLN 120 million (EUR 28 million). Upon closing, approximately PLN 90 million (EUR 21 million) was paid in cash. According to an agreed earn-out, the remaining amount will be settled by the beginning of 2029 based on achieved electricity sales volume targets. As part of the agreement, Fortum will continue to sell electricity and related digital services through Orange Polska's nationwide retail sales distribution network at least until the end of 2028. The transaction was announced on 24 April.

Orange Energia will be reported in Fortum's Consumer Solutions segment's Comparable Operating Profit in the third quarter of 2025.

The acquisition supports Fortum's strategic priorities to deliver reliable and clean energy, to drive decarbonisation of its customers' processes, and to transform and develop. Orange Energia is one of the largest independent electricity retailers in Poland with a portfolio of approximately 130,000 customer contracts.

