Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
WKN: 920332 | ISIN: US38141G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: GOS
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2025 18:10 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solvay S.A.: Participation notification by The Goldman Sachs Group

Press release Regulated information

Brussels, June 30, 2025, 18:00 CEST

In line with Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notification indicating that they crossed the threshold of 5%. Here is a summary of the notification:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total
June 19, 2025 0.03% 5.51% 5.54%

The notification, dated June 25, 2025, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification:
    • Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities
  • Notified by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: June 19, 2025
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 5% upwards
  • Denominator: 105,876,416
  • Additional information: "Call Warrants" and "Swaps" mentioned in section B are held by the corresponding entities where Goldman Sachs has a long exposure
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (Corporation Truse Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmimgton, DE 19801, USA)

Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held are available on the Investor Relations Sectionof Solvay's website.

Contacts

Media relations Investor relations
Peter Boelaert
+32 479 30 91 59




Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen
+32 484 65 30 47




Valérie Goutherot
+33 6 77 05 04 79




media.relations@solvay.com (mailto:media.relations@solvay.com) 		Boris Cambon-Lalanne
+32 471 55 37 49




Geoffroy d'Oultremont
+32 478 88 32 96




investor.relations@solvay.com (mailto:investor.relations@solvay.com)

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of circa 9,000 employees. Since 1863, Solvay harnesses the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world's most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay's unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.7 billion in net sales in 2024, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Parisor follow Solvayon Linkedin.

Ce communiqué de presse est également disponible en français.
Dit persbericht is ook in het Nederlands beschikbaar.

Attachments

  • 20250630 - The Goldman Sachs Group Inc Notification (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cd195419-2796-439b-8b31-011ce8cf9ac8)
  • Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/42ac7889-fa2c-4cc6-8e32-28b78a592325)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
