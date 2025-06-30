Clean Invest Africa Plc - Temporary Suspension of trading on Aquis Growth Market pending publication of 2024 Annual Report & Accounts

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 30

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC

("CIA" or "the Company" or "the Group")

Temporary Suspension of trading on Aquis Growth Market pending publication of 2024 Annual Report & Accounts

Clean Invest Africa PLC (AQSE: CIA) [ www.cleaninvestafrica.com ], the Aquis Growth Market quoted company focused on creating combustible pellets from high quality coal fines / coal dust and reducing coal waste dump footprints, announces a delay to the completion and publication of its audited Annual Report and Accounts for the year to 31 December 2024.

Accordingly, the Company won't be able to publish the 2024 Annual Report by 30 June 2025, the reporting deadline required by the Aquis Growth Market Rulebook and pursuant to Rule 5.1, trading in the Company's ordinary shares on the Aquis Growth Market will be suspended with effect from 7:30 a.m. on 1 July 2025, pending publication of its 2024 Annual Report and Accounts.

The Company is working to get the audit completed as soon as possible, following which trading in its ordinary shares are expected to be restored. A further announcement will be made in due course.

The Company is also currently working to create a strategic alliance with a group of investors in the South African energy industry and the Group subsidiary in Delaware (US), Coal Tech LLC, is at advanced stage in the finalisation of the cooperation with Environmental Energy Group (EEG), developing an integrated solution which will address and resolve the challenges posed by the large number of tailing ponds present in the US, following the Heads of Agreement announce last year in September.

A complete trading update will be made in the coming weeks.

About CoalTech technology ("CoalTech")

In the context of the global policy of environmental improvement, reconditioning of polluted areas and development of sustainable solutions for those industries (such as, but not limited to, coal) which have an impact in terms of environmental pollution, but which, at least for the next two to three decades, will have to continue to produce in order to sustain the demand for energy, CoalTech believes that the application of its technology, in addition to meeting the Global Environmental Improvement Policy, also effectively addresses the following problems:

how to clean up/dispose of the more than 30 billion tonnes of coal dust and fines now found worldwide as an unavoidable residue of coal mining processes, and

how to minimize the accumulation of further coal fines in those areas where coal mining ponds are still active and/or at the loading/unloading hubs of the coal trade routes such as ports and/or stations and/or in those industries that still use coal.

In other words, even if the ecological transition is making great strides, coal fines will continue to damage the environment if they are not removed or minimised in cases where industries use coal (e.g. power plants, steel mills, etc.) will take years to complete the ecological transition with less polluting technologies, if available.

CoalTech uses the agglomeration process (pelletizing) to transform coal dust into spherical agglomerates (pellets) through the rotational and inclination forces generated in a Pelletizer and the amalgamation action of an organic, non-polluting agent developed in-house. The transformation process is then finalised by drying treatments to make the pellets transportable and reusable in various industrial applications.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

