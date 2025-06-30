Anzeige
Montag, 30.06.2025
Nexans completes the sale of Lynxeo to Latour Capital
WKN: 676168 | ISIN: FR0000044448 | Ticker-Symbol: NXS
Tradegate
30.06.25 | 17:36
111,10 Euro
+1,46 % +1,60
Nexans completes the sale of Lynxeo to Latour Capital

Paris, June 30th, 2025 - Nexans announces today the completion of the sale of Lynxeo, its industrial cable division, to Latour Capital, a France-based private equity fund, for an Enterprise Value of €525 million. This transaction represents a key milestone in Nexans' strategy to refocus on its core electrification business and establish itself as a pure player in electrification.

Christopher Guérin, Chief Executive Officer of Nexans said: "The closing of the transaction marks a pivotal milestone in our electrification journey. It will streamline our operations and ensure efficient resource allocation. Our long-term vision for sustainable growth and leadership in the electrification ecosystem starts now. Under Latour Capital's expert guidance, Lynxeo's future will shine brightly. Their wealth of experience and strategic insight will undoubtedly catalyze Lynxeo's growth and innovation."

About Latour Capital

Latour Capital is an independent French asset management company with an entrepreneurial culture and extensive operational experience. With €4bn under management and a team of thirty professionals, Latour is positioned as an active investor, working closely with the management of its portfolio companies.

Focusing on companies with strong growth potential in France and abroad, Latour Capital benefits from the strategic vision of its two active founding partners, Cédric Bannel (founder of Caradisiac.com, among others) and Philippe Léoni (Chairman and CEO of the Spir group for 13 years and co-founder of Leboncoin website, among others), who have brought together a team of Partners with solid operational experience. Latour Capital thus highlights the specialised expertise of its team, with 50% of its partnership now made up of former managers, contributing to the development and growth of its portfolio companies.

For more information: http://www.latour-capital.com

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2024, Nexans generated €7.1 billion in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: PWR-Transmission, PWR-Grid, PWR-Connect and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A. For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

Contacts:

Investor relations

Audrey Bourgeois

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 00 43

audrey.bourgeois@nexans.com


Communication

Mael Evin (Havas Paris)

Tel.: +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91

nexans_h@havas.com

Olivier Daban

Tel.: +33 6 75 02 20 73

olivier.daban@nexans.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
