Equasens: acquisition of DIS and RESURGENCES BUSINESSES

EQUASENS ACQUIRES DIS AND RESURGENCES BUSINESSES, STRENGTHENING ITS POSITION IN THE MARKET OF SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS FOR HEALTHCARE ESTABLISHMENTS.

Strengthening the position of a leading provider of software solutions for hospitals and the medical-social sector

Transaction finalised : acquisition of Novaprove, publisher of ResUrgences software and the DIS business assets, (GESDIS, FACDIS, ARCADIS ranges)

Equasens Group (Euronext Paris - Compartment B - FR 0012882389 -$EQS), announces the completion of the acquisition on July 1, 2025, by its AXIGATE LINK Division through its subsidiary Axigate, of two businesses specialising in solutions for the public healthcare sector from a French software solutions editor.

This strategic acquisition which is a product of the exclusive negotiations announced on 30 April will contribute to Equasens' goal to significantly strengthen its position in the hospital and medico-social software market, by creating a complete technology ecosystem to support the digital transformation of public and private establishments.

Scope and impact of the acquisition

The acquired business assets cover more than 300 customers in the public healthcare sector and generate annual sales of around €5m. They include:

ResUrgences (Novaprove): a cloud-based software platform specialising in the management of hospital emergency services, equipping 8 university hospitals (CHU) and a total of 75 customers. This functionally reliable and robust technological solution optimises the management of emergency department patient flows and care delivery processes.





(Novaprove): a cloud-based software platform specialising in the management of hospital emergency services, equipping 8 university hospitals (CHU) and a total of 75 customers. This functionally reliable and robust technological solution optimises the management of emergency department patient flows and care delivery processes. DIS range: digital solutions for public healthcare establishments. 215 sites are equipped with the DIS range, including 125 healthcare establishments (hospitals) and 90 medico-social establishments (mainly nursing homes). This range integrates the management of EPR (Electronic Patient Records), billing, accounting, business and financial management and HR management, including payroll management solutions. The suite also includes inventory and purchasing management, providing solutions for in-house pharmacies.





These two activities have been integrated into the AXIGATE LINK Division, and will strengthen the HOSPILINK solution for Hospitals, Regional Hospital Groups (GHT) and specialised after-care and rehabilitation facilities and psychiatric facilities in France.

Growth strategy in action

This acquisition is fully in line with Equasens' strategy for:

developing software solutions for public health establishments, a market with numerous renewal and equipment opportunities,

and strengthening the Group's offering for both the private practice and hospital segments over the entire patient care pathway.

The resulting technical and commercial synergies with the AXIGATE LINK Division's existing solutions will be a major growth driver by optimising resources and accelerating innovation.

This acquisition significantly reinforces the Group's position as a key force in the transformation of the digital healthcare ecosystem, providing an even more precise and comprehensive solution for management and EPR (Electronic Patient Records) needs of healthcare establishments and their practitioners.

An industrial growth model and future prospects

The integration of these activities within the AXIGATE LINK Division reflects a clear industrial vision: to expand and complete its software offering for healthcare establishments by adding new technology building blocks to the AXIGATE LINK Division's EPR solutions in various areas (accounting, billing, stock management and payroll).

The short-term objective is to develop the new building blocks originating from the acquisition to be integrated into the existing AXIGATE LINK Division ranges: HOSPILINK (hospital), TITANLINK (nursing homes) and DOMILINK (home care). For ResUrgences, the aim is to strengthen this specialized range while integrating it into the HOSPILINK range as a full-fledged module.

The medium-term objective is to create smooth, secure patient care pathways, by improving interoperability between the various services and users, based on our different solutions for institutions (emergency services, nursing homes, hospitals, hospital-at-home programmes, in-home nursing care services) and private healthcare practitioners (physicians, allied health professionals, pharmacies), by developing new functionalities based on artificial intelligence and data analysis, making it possible to retrieve information from patient records throughout the patient's care pathway.

Denis Supplisson, Chief Executive Officer of Equasens, commented: "This acquisition illustrates our determination to expand and diversify within our core business - software for both private practice and hospital healthcare professionals - by targeting opportunities that make industrial and economic sense. By integrating the ResUrgences and DIS ranges, we are combining the added value of our medico-social and healthcare offerings to meet the growing digital needs of healthcare establishments. Our goal is to become the technology partner of choice to support the transformation of the French healthcare system, by harnessing the potential of innovation to benefit people: improving the handling of administrative and medical tasks to save time for users. "

Grégoire de Rotalier, Deputy CEO of Equasens and Manager of the AXIGATE LINK Division, added: "For Equasens and the AXIGATE LINK Division, this quality acquisition significantly strengthens our presence in the public health sector, in terms of market share, expertise and product range. This acquisition further reinforces AXIGATE LINK's strong position in the hospital, medico-social and home care sectors, and strengthens a team of 270 employees fully focused on serving 5,000 healthcare and medico-social establishment customers. "

Timetable and integration

Operational integration of the teams and solutions will begin in Q3 2025, with a phased migration plan for customers to Equasens' new technology platforms. Continuity of service is guaranteed throughout the transition period.

About Equasens Group - Follow us also on LinkedIn

Founded over 35 years ago, Equasens Group, a leader in digital healthcare solutions, today employs over 1.400 people across Europe.

Equasens Group's specialised business applications facilitate the day-to-day work of healthcare professionals and their teams, working in private practice, collaborative medical structures or healthcare establishments. The Group also provides comprehensive support to healthcare professionals in the transformation of their profession by developing electronic equipment, digital solutions and healthcare robotics, as well as data hosting, financing and training adapted to their specific needs.

And reflecting the spirit of its tagline "Technology for a More Human Experience", the Group is a leading provider of interoperability solutions that improve coordination between healthcare professionals, their communications and data exchange resulting in better patient care and a more efficient and secure healthcare system.

Listed on Euronext Paris, Equasens Group (Compartment B - FR 0012882389 - $EQS) applies a two-pronged development strategy combining organic growth with targeted acquisitions at a European level.

