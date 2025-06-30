Mahé, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - Global digital asset trading platform Zoomex today announced a strategic partnership with Web3 security collaboration platform HackenProof to officially launch its first Bug Bounty Program. This marks a significant upgrade in Zoomex's security strategy and signals the beginning of a collaborative open-security system, integrating the global white-hat hacker community into its core security ecosystem to safeguard user asset safety together.







Zoomex stated that the Bug Bounty Program will focus on the platform's core architecture, including its matching engine, account system, trading environment, and mobile app user flows. By simulating real-world attack scenarios, the platform aims to proactively identify potential vulnerabilities, enhance overall risk resilience, and ensure reliable trading operations.

As part of the first trial phase, Zoomex is launching a $100,000 incentive pool, with additional funds to be added dynamically based on the quality and quantity of submissions to encourage continued participation.

"Security should not be a closed system. It must be an evolving, collaborative ecosystem. Our partnership with HackenProof enables us to leverage the expertise of the global white-hat community to continuously strengthen Zoomex's resilience against threats."

- Rovango Zheng, Zoomex Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Unlike traditional static code reviews or single-point penetration tests, the Bug Bounty model enables more realistic replication of complex attack scenarios such as high-frequency trading exploits, privilege abuse, or abnormal fund transfers. All bug reports will be verified, rated, re-tested, and rewarded through the HackenProof platform, ensuring transparency, standardization, and auditability. Participants must complete identity verification in accordance with platform guidelines to ensure responsible and compliant submissions.

As a key technical partner in this initiative, HackenProof is one of the most specialized cybersecurity firms in the Web3 space, offering services including penetration testing, bug bounty program management, and blockchain security audits.

"Zoomex is a rapidly growing global crypto exchange, and their forward-looking investment in security demonstrates a strong commitment to users and the market. We're honored to partner with Zoomex and look forward to helping build a more robust security framework."

- Dmytro Budorin, Founder and CEO of Hacken

Zoomex emphasized that the Bug Bounty Program is only one component of its comprehensive security roadmap. The platform will continue investing in areas such as on-chain monitoring, multi-signature protocols, AI-driven risk modeling, and security audits, forming a top-down loop of risk identification - response and remediation - early warning and interception.

The Zoomex Bug Bounty Program is now live on the HackenProof platform. The global white-hat community is welcome to participate:

https://hackenproof.com/programs/zoomex-web-and-mobile

Zoomex remains committed to building a future-ready global trading platform through open, transparent, and professional collaboration.

About ZOOMEX:

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform that follows the core values of "simplicity × ease of use × speed." The platform is dedicated to providing users with high-performance, low-barrier trading experiences. Zoomex optimizes both its matching engine and user interaction processes, supporting millisecond-level command responses, and significantly enhancing usability through a minimalist interface. With flexible identity verification mechanisms and a complimentary trading system, Zoomex is building a faster, safer, and more accessible trading environment for users worldwide.

SOURCE: 41Caijing