Montag, 30.06.2025
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
30.06.2025
Altezza Travel and Scientists Discover Africa's Highest-Living Frog on Mount Kilimanjaro

MOSHI, Tanzania, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researchers have discovered Africa's highest-living frog species on Mount Kilimanjaro at an altitude of 4000 meters. The discovery, made by Altezza Travel during a climb in June 2024, led to a scientific study to determine whether the frogs represent a new species or are known frogs living much higher than previously thought. Until then, scientists believed no frogs lived above 3,000 meters in Africa.

The discovery was initially reported to the Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute (TAWIRI), and an expedition was launched to investigate further. Professor Alan Channing, an amphibian expert from the North-West University in South Africa, confirmed that no frog species had previously been found at such an altitude in Africa.

Between February 20 and 25, 2025, a research team explored the river systems on Mount Kilimanjaro between 3,500 and 4,000 meters

Altezza Travel fully funded and organized the expedition, covering DNA sampling costs, laboratory testing, and international transport for the research team. The company also provided logistical support, including guides, porters, food supplies, and oxygen tanks for the high-altitude environment. All details - in an expedition report, recently released by the company.

Scientists have raised concerns about potential threats to the frogs' survival, including water contamination from dishwashing chemicals used by Kilimanjaro porters, reduced water availability due to climate change, and predation by birds. Further research will be needed to understand these factors' impact and inform conservation efforts.

"This discovery highlights the importance of Kilimanjaro's fragile ecosystem and the need for responsible environmental management," said Dmitrii, a member of the expedition team. "We hope this research will contribute to broader conservation strategies for the region, as well as to further studies on the subject. During this trip, we speculated that these frogs might live even higher, but the absence of rivers above 4,050 meters likely limits their habitat."

About Altezza Travel:
Altezza Travel is a leading Kilimanjaro operator dedicated to sustainable tourism and environmental conservation. The company regularly collaborates with researchers and conservationists to protect Tanzania's natural heritage.

For Media Inquiries:
press@altezza.travel
https://altezzatravel.com/

Multimedia accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54b47e23-d0b6-4113-a641-1dec2635b53c
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60f5775e-3581-4210-8a5e-aa94af5614a9
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56440875-7da4-4a93-a189-fde8b5d784c7


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
