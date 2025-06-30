Carestream Health: Carestream NDT Announces Worldwide Availability for New Bendable Digital Radiography Detector

The new detector offers an innovative, bendable design that conforms to various objects and quickly delivers high-resolution images.

Rochester, N.Y., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carestream's Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) group is announcing worldwide availability for a new bendable digital radiography (DR) detector with revolutionary physical properties to markets in need of capturing images around curved surfaces. The new INDUSTREX HPX-ARC 1025 PH will deliver next-generation digital imaging capabilities to streamline workflows and instantly capture high-quality images. In addition to offering unprecedented flexibility, the Carestream NDT bendable DR detector is lightweight, easily adapts to specific applications, and has a capture area of 4x10 inches (10x25 centimeters) specifically for common NDT applications.

The Carestream bendable DR detector has the flexibility to curve from a flat position to a 2- inch diameter object and instantly captures high-resolution images.

It offers reliable, close-to-edge imaging with high resolution. The detector also provides instant image access for rapid analysis during a quick examination and reduces time-consuming reshoots after inspection point.

The new bendable DR detector provides a compelling reason for the transition into digital technology. Unlike conventional devices, the Carestream bendable DR detector offers digital enhancements that allows users to experience instant, high-quality image processing and reduced dosages for faster throughput, which improves workflow efficiencies. The new features make the detector an effective solution for a wider variety of applications, specifically traditional welding inspections.

"Until now, the use of DR for NDT inspection has been limited due to size and rigid properties, making it difficult to access tight spaces and satisfy certain applications. This can be challenging for applications that require the manipulation of the detector around the inspected part or object," said David Chan, Global General Manager for Carestream NDT. "Our customers have been looking for a solution to this problem. Carestream NDT's bendable DR panel provides that solution, building on our leadership in radiography and long history of innovation."

"It transforms the NDT inspection market and opens the use of DR to applications our customers never thought possible," Mr. Chan said.

For Carestream NDT product users, the new detector seamlessly integrates with Carestream NDT's award winning, all-in-one INDUSTREX Digital Viewing Software. This feature allows faster integration into existing workflow and enables customers to standardize on an all-in-one software platform for both computed radiography (CR) and DR inspection.

