PREATONI GROUP: Availability of the 2024 annual report - Notice of PREATONI Group's General Meeting

Paris, 30 June 2025

PREATONI Group ( Euronext Paris - ISIN: FR001400WXE7 - mnemonic code: MLPRG ), announces that it has filed its 2024 annual report on the Euronext website and Preatoni's website (link here).

At the same time, PREATONI Group announces that its Combined General Meeting will be held on July 15, 2025 at 3pm at PREATONI Group's head office, 7 avenue Victor Hugo, 75016 Paris. This postponement is due to a technical reason linked to conversions, which took place at the end of May and beginning of June 2025, from PREATONI Group shares held in "pure registered" status to shares held in status "bearer", which resulted in longer notice periods and increased administrative formalities.

PREATONI Group therefore filed a request with the President of the Paris Commercial Court to obtain additional time to hold the Assembly. The latter issued an order granting the extension for holding of the Assembly.

A notice of meeting was filed in BALO n°68 dated Friday June 6, 2025 and a notice of convocation was filed in BALO n°76 dated Wednesday June 25, 2025.

All documents relating to this Meeting are posted on the PREATONI Group website, in the "Investors" section | "General Meetings".

About PREATONI Group
Founded and developed by Ernesto Preatoni, PREATONI Group is an international group specializing in the ownership and operation of tourist resorts, primarily in Egypt and Italy, as well as in residential and commercial real estate development in the EMEA region (Baltic States, Dubai). Inspired by the pioneering spirit of its founder, Ernesto Preatoni, PREATONI Group is a unique publicly listed real estate company that integrates an original and highly value-creating development model. The Group employs over 1,500 people worldwide. Headquartered in France, PREATONI Group is listed on Euronext Access+ (ISIN code: FR001400WXE7).

WWW.PREATONIGROUP.COM

Investor relations
ACTUS finance & communication
Anne-Pauline Petureaux
apetureaux@actus.fr
T: (+33) 1 53 67 36 72		 Media relations
ACTUS finance & communication
Deborah Schwartz
dschwartz@actus.fr
T: (+33) 1 53 67 36 35
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ymxsY5eYlGyZyZueYZVrmWqXbWuSw2nKlmbGk2eZZcidmpqWx2pompvKZnJjm25n
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-92691-preatoni_cp_financials_gm_final.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
