PREATONI GROUP: Availability of the 2024 annual report - Notice of PREATONI Group's General Meeting

Paris, 30 June 2025

PREATONI Group ( Euronext Paris - ISIN: FR001400WXE7 - mnemonic code: MLPRG ), announces that it has filed its 2024 annual report on the Euronext website and Preatoni's website (link here).

At the same time, PREATONI Group announces that its Combined General Meeting will be held on July 15, 2025 at 3pm at PREATONI Group's head office, 7 avenue Victor Hugo, 75016 Paris. This postponement is due to a technical reason linked to conversions, which took place at the end of May and beginning of June 2025, from PREATONI Group shares held in "pure registered" status to shares held in status "bearer", which resulted in longer notice periods and increased administrative formalities.

PREATONI Group therefore filed a request with the President of the Paris Commercial Court to obtain additional time to hold the Assembly. The latter issued an order granting the extension for holding of the Assembly.

A notice of meeting was filed in BALO n°68 dated Friday June 6, 2025 and a notice of convocation was filed in BALO n°76 dated Wednesday June 25, 2025.

All documents relating to this Meeting are posted on the PREATONI Group website, in the "Investors" section | "General Meetings".

