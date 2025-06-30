Regulatory News:

Rémy Cointreau's (Paris:RCO) 2024-25 Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) on Monday, June 30, 2025, under the reference number D.25-0497. The document is publicly available under the current regulatory conditions and can be accessed on Rémy Cointreau's website at www.remy-cointreau.com, in both French and English, within the Finance Publications and Events Annual reports and Registration documents' section. It is also available on the AMF website at www.amf-france.org in French.

The Universal Registration Document includes in particular:

the annual financial report as of March 31, 2025,

the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance,

the Statutory Auditors' reports,

the statement of Auditors' fees,

the description of the share buyback program

the sustainability report.

