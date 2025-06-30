Anzeige
Montag, 30.06.2025
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
30.06.2025 20:02 Uhr
Foundation Software: Dr. Anirban Basu Announced as Keynote Speaker for CONVERGE25

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Foundation Software, the leading provider of construction software and services, is excited to announce the return of Dr. Anirban Basu to CONVERGE25, Foundation's all-user conference that brings together clients, industry leaders and product experts for four days of education and collaboration, happening Oct. 6th-9th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dr. Basu is Chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group, Inc., an economic and policy consulting firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Widely regarded as one of the nation's most influential economists, Dr. Basu is frequently sought after for his expert analysis and commentary. He provides economic consulting to businesses, nonprofits and government agencies throughout North America, and has long delivered policy updates through leading industry organizations, including Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC).

Dr. Basu holds four graduate degrees, including a JD and a PhD, and has lectured at Johns Hopkins University. His presentations are known for blending expertise with humor and relevance.

At CONVERGE25, Dr. Basu will share an in-depth economic outlook tailored to the commercial construction industry, equipping attendees with the knowledge they need to navigate tariffs, prepare for market shifts and make informed decisions in the year ahead.

"I'm looking forward to returning to CONVERGE25 to share economic insights with the construction professionals who help shape our world," Dr. Basu said. "In a year marked by uncertainty - from shifting interest rates to global supply chain pressures - there's never been a more important time to understand the trends driving construction markets. My goal is to equip attendees with the context and foresight they need to make sound business decisions in the months ahead."

In addition to hosting Dr. Basu, CONVERGE25 will feature educational sessions for Foundation's products, including FOUNDATION®, Payroll4Construction, The EDGE®, McCormick, WorkMax and HQSuite. Attendees will gain insights into their solutions, preview potential integrations and have interactive sessions with software experts.

Early bird registration is now open through July 19, 2025. For more details and to register, visit us here.

Contact Information
Tracie Kuczkowski
VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800

Samantha Ann Illius
Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
sillius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Foundation Software



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/dr.-anirban-basu-announced-as-keynote-speaker-for-converge25-1043547

