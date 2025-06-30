ROI Training Named a Microsoft Training Services Partner

The recognized leader in innovative cloud and AI training solutions is tapped by Microsoft to meet growing enterprise demand for digital upskilling.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / ROI Training, the leading provider of technology training solutions, today announced its partnership with Microsoft as a Training Services Provider. This strategic alliance enables ROI Training to deliver official Microsoft training courses across Azure, Copilot, Fabric, and Office 365 to help organizations accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

"We're thrilled to partner with Microsoft to bring truly innovative training to their customers and partners," said Dave Carey, CEO at ROI Training. "This partnership further cements ROI Training as the go-to source for organizations looking to build the critical AI, cloud, and infrastructure capabilities required to succeed in today's digital world."

Comprehensive Microsoft Training Portfolio

Through this partnership, ROI Training will offer Microsoft's official curriculum, including these four key areas:

Microsoft Azure - Core cloud computing and infrastructure solutions:

AZ-900: Microsoft Azure Fundamentals

AI-900: Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals

AZ-204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure

AZ-305: Designing Microsoft Azure Infrastructure Solutions

AZ-500: Microsoft Azure Security Technologies

Microsoft Copilot - AI-powered productivity and development tools for enterprise adoption

Microsoft Fabric - Unified data analytics platform training for modern data architecture

Office 365 - Comprehensive productivity suite optimization and administration

All courses are delivered by Microsoft Certified Trainers with hands-on labs and flexible delivery options including classroom, virtual, and blended learning approaches.

Meeting Critical Market Demand

The cloud and AI skills gap continues to be one of the biggest challenges facing enterprises today. ROI Training's partnership with Microsoft ensures delivery of the highest quality Azure, Copilot, Fabric, and Office365 training available, helping customers and partners build internal cloud expertise to maximize their investments in Microsoft technologies.

About ROI Training

Since 2002, ROI Training has been the Training Partner to the world's most innovative companies. Through a combination of diverse technology expertise; operational excellence that's embedded into every engagement; and proven experience working alongside industry leaders like AWS, Databricks, Google, and Microsoft to drive incredible innovation, ROI ensures your workforce is equipped to maximize the potential of your technology investments and achieve faster adoption, innovation, and growth.

For more information about ROI Training's Microsoft course offerings and certification programs, see this link or contact the training team directly here.

CONTACT:

Michael Gilchrist

Global Client & Project Manager

michael.gilchrist@roitraining.com

(800) 764-9877

SOURCE: ROI Training

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/roi-training-named-a-microsoft-training-services-partner-1043331