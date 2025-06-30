Grey Expands USD Payouts to 174 Countries, Adds USD Coin Support

Strategic expansion targets $900+ billion remittance market with faster, more affordable transfers as global demand for digital remittance solutions surges

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Grey ( www.Grey.co ), a leading cross-border payments platform, has expanded its network to enable USD transfers ( http://apo-opa.co/4ntpDbl ) to 174 countries while accepting USDC cryptocurrency ( http://apo-opa.co/44ssM2C ) deposits and payouts.

With global remittance fees averaging over 6% of the amount sent, this expansion aims to relieve the burden on millions seeking quick and affordable international transfers. The move comes as cross-border payment volumes continue to grow, with remote work and global commerce creating increased demand for efficient remittance solutions.

Grey now supports USD transfers ( http://apo-opa.co/4ntpDbl ) via both SWIFT and ACH networks, which are significantly cheaper than traditional banking channels and have delivery times as fast as 10 minutes to many supported countries.

This significant expansion of Grey's USD corridor network provides coverage to regions previously underserved by affordable payment options, especially in emerging markets across Africa, Asia, and Latin America. It addresses challenges faced by remote workers, digital nomads, and diaspora communities, which typically lose significant portions of their transfers to banking fees and unfavorable exchange rates.

"Money shouldn't be trapped by borders," said Idorenyin Obong, CEO of Grey. "With this expansion, we're giving individuals and businesses the power to move money freely, faster, cheaper, and more securely than ever before. Whether you're sending money to family overseas or managing international payments, our product now offers more ways to move your money anywhere it needs to go."

The addition of USDC support ( http://apo-opa.co/44ssM2C ) provides users with a stable cryptocurrency option that maintains a 1:1 peg with the US dollar. This option offers stability while enabling faster cross-border transfers and lower transaction costs.

This expansion is part of Grey's ongoing "Anywhere with Grey" campaign, showcasing seamless cross-border payments' real-life impact. "Whether it's a student in the U.S. supporting their parents in Algeria, a freelancer in Nairobi getting paid by a client in the U.K., or an angel investor in London funding a startup in Bengaluru - they all need money to move quickly, securely, and without high fees," said Obong.

Since its founding in 2020, Grey has onboarded nearly two million users, mainly attracting tech-savvy individuals who look beyond traditional banks for international financial services. All new features are available immediately through Grey's mobile app and web platform.

Explore how Grey is simplifying global money movement at www.Grey.co

For all press-related inquiries, please contact Oyinda via oyinda@grey.co

About Grey:

Grey is at the forefront of providing secure and convenient global banking solutions to meet the needs of customers and businesses. Grey holds a Money Service Business license from FINTRAC in Canada and FinCEN in the USA, and our primary focus is emerging markets. Our range of services enables individuals and businesses to easily own and manage multi-currency accounts ( http://apo-opa.co/46beVhA ). This includes currency exchange ( http://apo-opa.co/45IlvOq ), sending and receiving payments ( http://apo-opa.co/3Ydi2DT ) to and from over 170 countries, as well as access to virtual cards ( http://apo-opa.co/3zEyItt ).

