Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society: Pell Grant Cuts Threaten America's Future Workforce, Say Nation's Top Community College Students

JACKSON, MS / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / With Congress considering deep cuts to the Pell Grant program, the nation's top community college students-tomorrow's workforce-are speaking out against proposals that would make college less accessible and affordable. Represented by Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK), these high-achieving students warn that reducing Pell will limit opportunities for those working to build our nation's future.

Phi Theta Kappa members take a stand for education equity with a banner declaring why the Pell Grant must be protected.

PTK represents 4.5 million students and alumni at more than 1,000 community colleges. This month, its members launched a national advocacy campaign urging lawmakers to protect Pell Grants - a lifeline for low-income students seeking to gain credentials and degrees that lead directly to essential jobs.

"As a Pell Grant recipient, I know firsthand how essential this support is-not just for me, but for thousands of Phi Theta Kappa members across the Midwest and Great Plains," said Dakota McLaughlin, Student Vice President of Phi Theta Kappa from Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana. "We need to stop viewing Pell Grants as an expense and start seeing them as what they truly are: an investment in America's future workforce. Cutting Pell means taking opportunity away from students who are working hard to strengthen their communities and the economy."

Kim Hoover, President/CEO of the Mississippi Hospital Association Health, Research, and Educational Foundation, has seen firsthand how investment in the Pell Grant impacts the well-being of communities across the nation.

"Pell Grants are not just an investment in our students," says Hoover. "They are also an investment in our workforce. In healthcare, where talent shortages are critical, Pell helps open the door for students who become nurses, technicians, and other healthcare professionals our Mississippi communities urgently need."

PTK recently launched a Pell Advocacy Center at PTK.org/Pell, giving students tools to write their representatives, tell their stories, and raise awareness in their communities. Students all across the nation have written heartfelt letters and filmed social media videos explaining how Pell Grants are changing their lives.

"I wouldn't be in college without a Pell Grant," wrote one student. "I'm studying to become a paramedic. Without this funding, I won't be able to finish - and our community desperately needs EMTs."

The PTK Advocacy Center offers a deep dive into the students most impacted by the proposed Pell Grant changes: part-time community college students, working students, parents and adult learners, and those at rural or under-resourced colleges. These students are not just earning degrees - they are gaining critical job skills that strengthen the U.S. economy.

"When people think about Pell grants, they picture students," said Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, President and CEO of PTK. "But they should also picture the nurse caring for their parent, the technician fixing their car, the plumber repairing their home, or the teacher in their child's classroom. That's who Pell Grants support - and those are the types of careers at risk."

PTK calls on elected officials and the public to understand what's at stake - not just for students, but for the strength and resilience of the workforce that powers the country. You don't have to be a PTK member to speak out. Anyone who cares about education and opportunity can visit the PTK Advocacy Center to learn more and contact their congressional representatives about this critical issue.

About Phi Theta Kappa

Phi Theta Kappa is the first national honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. Recognized by the American Association of Community Colleges as the official honor society for two-year colleges, PTK is made up of 4.5 million members and nearly 1,250 chapters in 11 countries, with approximately 220,000 active members in the nation's colleges. Learn more at ptk.org.

