BCC Research LLC: Cancer Therapeutics Market Forecast to Reach $168 Billion by 2029, Highlighting Recurrent and Metastatic Innovations

"Metastatic Cancer: A Significant Therapeutic Challenge as Pharmaceutical Companies Leverage Digital Platforms and Data to Enhance Engagement with Patients, Providers, and Regulators in the Growing Cancer Therapeutics Market"

BOSTON, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, "Global Cancer Therapeutics Market: Emphasis on Recurrent and Metastatic Divisions" is expected to grow from $116.1 billion in 2024 to reach $168.0 billion by the end of 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2024 to 2029.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market for cancer therapeutics. It covers the history, forms, pathophysiology, stages, and mechanisms of cancer metastasis and recurrence. The report also examines the disease burden through cancer epidemiology. It discusses various treatment patterns, including non-pharmacological (e.g., radiation, surgery) and pharmacological (e.g., hormonal therapy, targeted therapy, chemotherapy, combinatorial therapy) approaches.

Additionally, it analyzes the most frequently used products, clinical trials, new product approvals, and the growth prospects of the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Profiles of leading companies and their strategies in the cancer treatment sector are also included.

This report is particularly relevant today due to the urgent need for new treatments for metastatic cancers, which are responsible for about 90% of cancer-related deaths. The aggressive nature of metastatic disease and the challenge of overcoming resistance to existing therapies highlight the importance of this market. The rapid evolution of combination therapies which integrate immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and chemotherapy, offers promising advances in increasing treatment efficacy and overcoming resistance, making this a critical area of focus.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Approval of Oncology Drugs: Faster approval processes, like the FDA's accelerated pathway, help new cancer drugs reach patients sooner, encouraging innovation.

Technological Advances: Innovations such as personalized medicine, AI in treatment planning, and immunotherapy make cancer treatments more effective.

Increasing Cancer Incidence: The rise in the number of cancer cases due to aging populations and lifestyle changes drive the demand for new treatments.

Promising Late-Stage Drugs: Many new drugs in late-stage trials show potential for better efficacy and fewer side effects, offering hope for improved cancer care.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $108.1 billion Market size forecast $168.0 billion Growth rate CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2029 Segments covered By Cancer Type and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) Countries covered The U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India and South Korea Market drivers • Approval of oncology drugs. • Technological advances in cancer treatments. • Increasing incidence of cancer. • Promising drugs in the late stage of the pipeline.

Interesting facts:

Common metastatic cancers include breast, lung, prostate, colorectal cancer, and melanoma.

According to the National Cancer Institute, about 30% of women with early-stage breast cancer may eventually develop Stage 4 (metastatic) breast cancer.

In 2024, Takeda's fruquintinib (FRUZAQLA) was approved by the European Commission for treating metastatic colorectal cancer in adults.

In 2024, the US FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb's Opdivo, combined with Cisplatin and Gemcitabine, for treating unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma in adults.

Emerging startups:

Oricell Therapeutics: Clinical-stage biotech company that develops effective and affordable cell therapies for the global patient community. Oricell's pipeline includes drugs for liquid as well as solid tumors.

Cybrexa: Platform technology company that makes it possible for small-molecule anti-cancer medications to target tumors and metastases without antigens and to penetrate deep tissue. The company's goal is to help cancer patients live more satisfying lives by providing them with new treatment options.

Asher Biotherapeutics Inc.: Cis-targeted immunotherapies are a novel approach pioneered by Asher. Its immunotherapies activate only the specific immune cell types that support the intended therapeutic response. The indiscriminate action of conventional immunotherapies on various cell types, which leads to suboptimal efficacy and adverse effects, will be addressed by this novel approach.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate?

•The global market for cancer therapeutics emphasizing recurrent and metastatic divisions was valued at $108.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $168.0 billion by the end of 2029. What factors are driving the growth of the market?

•The increasing incidence of cancer, approvals of oncology drugs, and technological advances in cancer treatments are driving the market's growth. Which market segments are covered in the report?

•This report segments the market scope into cancer types. The report covers lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, stomach cancer, liver cancer, cervix cancer, bladder cancer, kidney cancer, pancreas cancer, ovary cancer, and other cancers. Which cancer type segment will be dominant through 2029?

•Lung cancer will dominate the cancer therapeutics market with an emphasis on recurrent and metastatic divisions. Which region has the largest market share?

•The North American market was valued at $48.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $75.3 billion in by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Market leaders include:

ABBVIE INC.

AMGEN INC.

ASTRAZENECA

BAYER AG

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO.

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

GILEAD SCIENCES INC.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES INC.

LILLY

MERCK & CO. INC.

NOVARTIS AG

PFIZER INC.

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

SANOFI

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD.

