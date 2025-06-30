DJ Annual Results 2024

bonyf NV / Key word(s): Annual Results/Financing Annual Results 2024 30-Jun-2025 / 21:18 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Annual Results 2024 Knokke-Heist (Belgium), 30 June 2025, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort expert, is a Euronext Paris listed company and specializes in the development, production and marketing of oral, denture, orthodontic and wound care products and a leader in dental care innovation, presents its 2024 financial statements, approved by its Board of Directors and audited by its Statutory Auditors. For more information, visit bonyf.com or contact investor@bonyf.com. bonyf's strengths -- Products with patented formulations -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations -- Proven clinical efficacy -- Commercial presence in 37 countries -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market About bonyf Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com. bonyf Jean-Pierre Bogaert investor@bonyf.com

