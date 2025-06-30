Anzeige
Annual Results 2024

DJ Annual Results 2024 

bonyf NV / Key word(s): Annual Results/Financing 
Annual Results 2024 
30-Jun-2025 / 21:18 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Annual Results 2024 
 
Knokke-Heist (Belgium), 30 June 2025, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort expert, 
is a Euronext Paris listed company and specializes in the development, production and marketing of oral, denture, 
orthodontic and wound care products and a leader in dental care innovation, presents its 2024 financial statements, 
approved by its Board of Directors and audited by its Statutory Auditors. 
 
 
For more information, visit bonyf.com or contact investor@bonyf.com. 
 
bonyf's strengths 
 
 -- Products with patented formulations 
 -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations 
 -- Proven clinical efficacy 
 -- Commercial presence in 37 countries 
 -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability 
 -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market 
  
 
About bonyf 
 
Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care 
products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. 
With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of 
individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real 
difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in 
the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries 
worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong 
future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. 
 
For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com. 
 
  
 
bonyf 
 
Jean-Pierre Bogaert 
 
investor@bonyf.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Issuer:    bonyf NV 
       Kalvekeetdijk 179, box 105 
       8300 Knokke-Heist 
       Belgium 
Phone:    +41 79 412 42 79 
E-mail:    president@bonyf.com 
Internet:   www.bonyf.com 
ISIN:     BE6333353298 
EQS News ID: 2162852 
  
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2162852 30-Jun-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=e85e981fac02af77ded9ef12b9383f31

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2162852&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2025 15:19 ET (19:19 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
