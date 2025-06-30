Florida Street Inc: GONDI Debuts Full-Stack NFT Liquidity Marketplace & Now Supports ERC-20 Loans

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / GONDI, the leading NFT-native lending protocol, continues its market-leading trajectory - surpassing $100M in TVL with $45M in outstanding debt, and boasting an annualized loan volume above $400M. Today's release transforms GONDI into a full-stack liquidity platform, enabling users to borrow, lend, buy, and sell across top NFT collections and enabled ERC-20 tokens loans in one seamless experience.

GONDI NFT Liquidity Marketplace

GONDI NFT Liquidity Marketplace

Why it matters:

Over 1,400 assets collateralized, including 250+ CryptoPunks with the unique 7-attribute Punk securing a $2.75M USDC loan - the largest onchain NFT loan ever.

Record-breaking sales of XCOPY's "Mortal" ($1.1M USDC), "Last Selfie" ($1.2M USDC), and other exclusive digital art pieces.

What's new:

ERC-20 Loan Support now live - offering fixed-term, fixed-APR loans on culturally relevant tokens like?$PEPE, $MOG, $REKT, $BOTTO, and $CULT, all with GONDI's no-oracle liquidation model.

Full NFT Marketplace: Buy/sell NFTs directly - including sales for collateralized assets. GONDI has streamlined its p2p lending protocol interface making it easier for digital art collectors and traders to collect, bid, borrow, and lend in one place.

Key recent stats & milestones:

TVL: Over $100M, with $45M currently lent out

Loan Volume: Annualized at $400M+ gondi.xyz

Assets Collateralized: More than 1,400 total, including 250+ CryptoPunks

Largest NFT Loan: The sole 7-attribute CryptoPunk loaned for $2.75M USDC, on record for biggest non-fungible onchain loan ever.

ERC-20 Fixed-Term Loan:

Support for tokens like $PEPE, $MOG, $REKT, $BOTTO, $CULT introduces crypto-native borrowing with fixed-term, fixed-APR, and - crucially - no oracle-based liquidations.

Backed by world-class investors:

GONDI is financially supported by top-tier firms including Pantera Capital, Dragonfly Capital, 6th Man Ventures, Archetype, plus Hack.vc, Foundation Capital, FJ Labs, The LAO, and more

Whether you're refinancing a Punk, grabbing an Art Blocks grail, or tapping memeco tokens for short-term liquidity - GONDI is your go-to destination for NFT and ERC-20 asset liquidity.

About GONDI

GONDI protocol is the premier non-custodial, peer-to-peer lending protocol for NFTs and select ERC-20 tokens. It pioneered instant and partial refinancing, no-oracle liquidations, and fixed-APR ERC-20 loans.

The platform supports blue-chip collections such as CryptoPunks, Bored Apes, Art Blocks, Fidenzas, XCOPY, BEEPLE, ACK and more including 150 collections by top tier artists and projects.

About Florida Street Inc.

Florida Street Inc. is the core builder and contributor of the GONDI protocol and platform.

SOURCE: Florida Street Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/gondi-debuts-full-stack-nft-liquidity-marketplace-and-now-supports-er-1044514