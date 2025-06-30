Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - SATO Technologies Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPUF) (the "Company", or "SATO") is pleased to announce that all resolutions considered at its 2025 Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders on June 30, 2025, were approved by its shareholders. Particulars of the voting are set out at the end of this news release.

The resolutions approved by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting were:

Romain Nouzareth, Frank Di Tomaso, Dominique Payette, Randal Milch, and Mathieu Nouzareth were duly re-elected to SATO's board of directors.

Davidson and Company LLP was appointed as an independent, external auditor of SATO for the ensuing year or until its successor is appointed, and the Board was authorized to fix its remuneration.

The Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan was approved.

The resolutions voted on at the meeting are described in more detail in SATO's Management Information Circular, dated May 29, 2025, which was mailed to shareholders and is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Detailed Voting Results



Votes For Votes Withheld/ Against Total Votes Cast Percentage of

Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld/ Against Elect Romain Nouzareth 29,121,138 4,938 29,126,076 99.98% 0.02% Elect Mathieu Nouzareth 29,121,138 4,938 29,126,076 99.98% 0.02% Elect Frank Di Tomaso 28,612,577 513,499 29,126,076 98.24% 1.76% Elect Dominique Payette 28,553,053 573,023 29,126,076 98.03% 1.97% Elect Randal Milch 28,642,577 483,499 29,126,076 98.34% 1.66% Appoint Davidson and Company LLP as Auditors 29,154,269 59,524 29,213,793 99.8% 0.2% Approve the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan 28,428,053 698,023 29,126,076 97.6% 2.4%

About SATO

SATO, founded in 2017, is a publicly listed company providing efficient computing power. The Company currently operates one data center tailored to provide computing power for Bitcoin Mining, but may look to expand or add additional data centers for computing power for Bitcoin Mining, High Power Computing ("HPC"), Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), and L2's. The Company is listed on (TSXV: SATO) & (OTCQB: CCPUF). To learn more about SATO, visit www.bysato.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the future performance of the Company, and other statements that are not historical facts. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257339

SOURCE: SATO Technologies Corp.