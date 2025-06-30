Top California Lender Welcomes New Investors to Fuel Expanded Lending Capacity

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top California Lender, LLC, a leading private lender in commercial real estate, is thrilled to announce the onboarding of a dynamic group of new investors to significantly bolster its capital base for funding. This strategic partnership enhances the company's ability to support an expanding pipeline of real estate projects across the nation.

The new investors include a consortium of seasoned real estate magnates, innovative tech entrepreneurs, and forward-thinking family offices, each bringing a wealth of experience and fresh perspectives. Among them are prominent figures from Silicon Valley, known for backing cutting-edge infrastructure projects, alongside East Coast-based wealth managers with decades of expertise in urban development. Additionally, a group of international investors from Asia, drawn by the allure of U.S. market growth, joins the fold, eager to tap into emerging opportunities. Their collective vision emphasizes sustainable growth and resilience, aligning perfectly with current market demands.

This infusion of capital empowers Top California Lender to accelerate closings and broaden its reach across diverse asset classes, including multifamily, office, retail, industrial, mixed-use, and land developments. The added resources will support loans ranging from $3 million to over $100 million, with a strong emphasis on bridge and construction financing.

Jerry Dean, CEO of Top California Lender, shared, "We are elated to welcome this vibrant mix of investors, whose diverse backgrounds and bold strategies will propel our mission to unlock real estate potential across emerging markets. This capital boost positions us to seize rising opportunities and deliver exceptional value to our partners."

For more information about Top California Lender's loan programs, including Rehab/Renovation Loans, Construction Loans, Bridge Loans, Commercial Acquisition Loans, and Change of Use Loans, visit www.topcalifornialender.com or contact info@topcalifornialender.com.