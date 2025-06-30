Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) ("Volt Carbon" or the "Company"), with reference to its prior news releases dated April 14, 2025, May 22, 2025 and May 30, 2025, is pleased to announce that on June 27, 2025 it closed the final tranche of the private placement by issuing 11,875,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.02 per Unit for gross proceeds of $237,500 (the "Final Closing").

The Final Closing concludes the Company's offering which has raised an aggregate total of $347,500 through the issuance of 17,375,000 Units at a price of $0.02 per Unit (the "Offering"). The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to pay outstanding payables and for working capital to develop its battery and mineral separation technologies. No finder's fees are payable in connection with the Offering.

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) additional common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period ending on the date that is four months plus one day following the date of issue in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). No Insiders participated in the Offering and no new control persons were created under the Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

New Director Appointment

With reference to its prior news release dated April 22, 2025, the Company is pleased to announce the TSXV's approval of Gilles Ayotte's appointment to the Board of Directors. Mr. Ayotte brings more than 30 years of experience in operational leadership, financial management, and union negotiation within large-scale service organizations. His background includes senior leadership roles at the University of Victoria and in the hospitality sector, as well as experience as a Union Shop Steward and Vancouver Island Union Representative. His practical business insight and strong governance experience will support Volt Carbon's strategic priorities as it scales its clean technology operations.

V-Bond Lee, CEO and President of the company, stated, "We are grateful for the continued support of our shareholders in this non-brokered financing, which allows us to remain focused on commercializing our dry separation of graphite. We are also pleased to welcome Mr. Gilles Ayotte to our Board. His extensive operational and financial background will be instrumental as we advance the Company's mineral processing and energy initiatives."

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation, with holdings in mining claims in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on Volt Carbon's properties and news please refer to the website www.voltcarbontech.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, concerning Volt Carbon's business and affairs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "intends" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements include those with respect to: (i) the Company's intention to use the proceeds of the Offering to pay outstanding payables and for working capital to develop its battery and mineral separation technologies; (ii) the approval by the TSX Venture Exchange of the Offering; (iii) the Company's focus on commercializing its dry separation of graphite; and (iv) the anticipated advancement of the Company's mineral processing and energy initiatives.

Statements of past performance should not be construed as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors, including those discussed above, could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this press release, and Volt Carbon assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

