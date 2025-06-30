Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - Green Panda Capital Corp. (TSXV: GPCC.P) ("Green Panda" or the "Company") announces that its previously announced binding agreement with Thistle Resources Corp. ("TRC") with respect to the Company's proposed qualifying transaction to acquire mineral exploration properties in New Brunswick, and as previously announced by the Company, has been mutually terminated by the parties.

The Company is in the process of seeking approval from the TSXV for the resumption of trading of the Company's common shares. In addition, the Company is continuing to evaluate and review alternative acquisition opportunities with a view to completing its Qualifying Transaction.

