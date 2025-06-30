Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.06.2025 23:00 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Juice Concentrates Market to Reach $115.50 Billion by 2032, Driven by Convenience Food Demand and Health & Wellness Trends, Says Meticulous Research

A new report by Meticulous Research® forecasts the global juice concentrates market to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2032, with organic food sales reaching $142.3 billion globally as health-conscious consumers seek natural alternatives.

REDDING, Calif., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a comprehensive market research report titled "Juice Concentrates Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Fruit {Citrus, Apple, Grapes} Vegetable {Carrot, Tomato, Beetroot}), Ingredient, Form (Clear Concentrate), Nature (Organic), Application (Food & Beverage) - Global Forecast to 2032," the juice concentrates market is projected to reach $115.50 billion by 2032, up from an estimated $76.67 billion in 2025, growing at a steady CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Corporate logo of Meticulous Research - a brand known for accurate forecasts and strategic market analysis (PRNewsfoto/Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd)

Market Segmentation Highlights:

By Type:

  • Fruit juice concentrates dominate with 69.8% market share, driven by convenience food demand and natural flavor preferences
  • Citrus fruit concentrates lead fruit segment with 35.8% share due to popularity in beverages and functional products
  • Vegetable juice concentrates showing growth with health-conscious consumers seeking nutrient-rich options
  • Apple, grape, and berry concentrates expanding in premium beverage and food applications

To explore the complete report, visit: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/juice-concentrates-market-5942

By Ingredient:

  • Single-ingredient concentrates leading market with authentic taste and purity advantages
  • Multi-ingredient concentrates projected to register highest CAGR with customized flavor combinations
  • Unique blend formulations enabling broader nutrient profiles and distinctive taste experiences
  • Product innovations facilitating creation of specialized functional beverage solutions

By Form:

  • Clear concentrates dominating market due to natural beverage product demand and transparent flavor profiles
  • Powder concentrates gaining adoption for extended shelf life and storage convenience
  • Long shelf life and concentrated flavor profile appealing to health-conscious consumers
  • Enhanced storage capability aligning with convenience food market requirements

By Application Analysis:

  • Food & beverage segment accounts for 96.0% market share with soft drinks industry expansion
  • Dairy and baby food applications driving demand for natural ingredient solutions
  • Functional ingredient usage growing in beverage fortification and nutritional enhancement
  • Continuous product innovations supporting market growth across all food categories

Regional Market Leadership:

  • North America dominates with 31.8% market share, supported by established food & beverage sector
  • Asia-Pacific expected to grow at highest CAGR of 7.3% with rapid urbanization and population growth
  • Europe maintaining strong market presence with health-conscious consumer base and premium products
  • Rising health consciousness and evolving lifestyles driving growth across all regions

Key Market Drivers:

  • Increasing demand for convenience foods aligned with busy consumer lifestyles and health preferences
  • Growing focus on health & wellness with consumers prioritizing natural and additive-free products
  • Product innovations in juice concentrates including functional and fortified formulations
  • Extended shelf life and storage benefits appealing to manufacturers and consumers
  • Versatility enabling use as sweeteners, coloring agents, and flavor enhancers across applications
  • Cost-effective alternative to fresh fruits with concentrated nutritional benefits

Emerging Market Opportunities:

  • Rising demand for natural & organic food products with clean-label and GMO-free attributes
  • Growing consumer interest in plant-based and functional ingredients for health benefits
  • Premium and artisanal juice concentrates targeting quality-conscious consumers
  • Craft beverage movement driving demand for unique and artisanal concentrate ingredients
  • Functional ingredient applications in immune support and cognitive enhancement products

For more comprehensive insights, download the FREE report sample: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5942

Market Challenges:

  • Growing preference for Not From Concentrate (NFC) juices affecting traditional concentrate demand
  • Higher costs associated with organic and premium concentrate products
  • Competition from fresh fruit alternatives and direct juice consumption
  • Seasonal availability and pricing fluctuations of raw fruit and vegetable materials

Insights from the Meticulous Research® Analyst Team:"The juice concentrates market represents a fundamental shift toward convenient, health-oriented food solutions, with fruit concentrates leading at 69.8% market share and citrus varieties dominating at 35.8%. Our research indicates Asia-Pacific will experience the highest growth at 7.3% CAGR, driven by urbanization and rising health consciousness among consumers seeking natural alternatives," said Mr. Uddhav Sable, Research Director at Meticulous Research®.

Competitive Landscape: Leading market players include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group plc, Südzucker Group, Döhler Group, Symrise AG, Tree Top Inc., FruitSmart Inc., Kanegrade Limited, LEMONCONCENTRATE SLU, Sunnysyrup Food Co. Ltd., CHB Group, and Prodalim B.V., focusing on product innovation, organic offerings, and strategic partnerships with beverage manufacturers.

Request a customized research analysis tailored to your specific requirements: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=5942

About the Report: The 300-page report provides detailed insights into:

  • Market Size & Forecast Analysis (2024-2032)
  • Fruit & Vegetable Concentrate Type Performance & Nutritional Benefits
  • Ingredient Formulation Requirements & Application Analysis
  • Regional Growth Opportunities & Consumer Behavior Trends
  • Competitive Landscape & Strategic Product Development
  • Organic Market Trends & Premium Product Positioning

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Research Report:https://www.meticulousresearch.com/view-pricing/1259

Related Reports:

  • Natural Sweeteners Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis 2032
  • Organic Food Market Size, Share & Growth Report 2032
  • Functional Beverages Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis
  • Fruit and Vegetable Ingredients Market Size, Share, Trends 2031
  • Monk Fruit Sweeteners Market Size, Share & Forecast to 2032

About Meticulous Research®: We are a trusted research partner for leading businesses worldwide, empowering Fortune 500 organizations and emerging enterprises with market intelligence designed to drive revenue transformation and strategic growth since 2010. Our insights reveal future growth opportunities, equipping clients with a competitive edge through a versatile suite of research solutions-including syndicated reports, custom research, and direct analyst engagement.

To find out more, visit www.meticulousresearch.com or follow us on LinkedIn

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding, California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/juice-concentrates-market-5942

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/5251440/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/juice-concentrates-market-to-reach-115-50-billion-by-2032--driven-by-convenience-food-demand-and-health--wellness-trends-says-meticulous-research-302494939.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.