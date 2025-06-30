Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTC Pink: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the previously announced proposed sale of its Argentina subsidiary, Resource Ventures S.A. ("ReVe"), to Mava Gasoil LLC ("Mava") (the "Proposed Transaction").

Further to its previous update dated June 3, 2025, the Company has agreed to grant Mava an additional extension of time to allow continued progress toward completion of the Proposed Transaction. The parties now anticipate closing of the Proposed Transaction to occur on or about September 30, 2025.

In consideration for the additional extension, Mava has agreed to pay a further advance deposit of USD$100,000, which will be credited against the total purchase price of USD$3,500,000 upon closing. The Company previously received an initial deposit of USD$100,000 and a USD$100,000 deposit in connection with the June 3, 2025 extension. Upon closing, Mava will pay the remaining balance of USD$3,000,000 to the Company, as well as USD$100,000 to each of the other two other shareholders of ReVe. As previously disclosed, the proposed transaction contemplates Mava acquiring all of the issued and outstanding shares of ReVe for total consideration of USD$3,500,000.

Completion of the Proposed Transaction remains subject to, among other conditions, TSX Venture Exchange final acceptance and receipt of the balance of the purchase price.

About Edison Lithium Corp.

Edison Lithium Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium, alkali and other energy metal properties. The Company's acquisition strategy is based on acquiring affordable, cost-effective, and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. Edison is building a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry and intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Disclaimer: This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Edison's beliefs and expectations, are forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "will be", "expected," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue,", "proposes", "contemplates", "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this news release is as of the date of this news, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: the proposed sale of ReVe, the anticipated timing and completion of the Proposed Transaction, the receipt of final TSX Venture Exchange approval for the disposition, the closing of the Proposed Transaction, and the receipt of the purchase price. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections of management on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: receipt of final TSXV approval required for the Proposed Transaction, and receipt of the purchase price. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257358

SOURCE: Edison Lithium Corp.