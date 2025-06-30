Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - Kovo+ Holdings Inc. (TSXV: KOVO) ("Kovo" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Bosco Chan as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 2, 2025.

Chan joins Kovo with more than 25 years of financial leadership experience from early and late-stage tech and telecom companies, to financial institutions including the banking and insurance sectors. He has held senior executive roles at both public and private companies, where he led financial planning, corporate reporting, capital markets activity, and M&A execution. Chan is known for leveraging technology to streamline operations and drive growth, both organically and through strategic acquisitions. Chan holds an MBA from the Schulich School of Business, York University, is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) in Ontario, Canada, and a CFA charterholder.

"Bosco brings a proven track record of financial and strategic leadership to Kovo," said Justin Anderson, CEO of Kovo. "His experience will help our growth efforts as we deepen our presence in the health tech space."

"I'm excited to join Kovo at a time when generative AI and digital transformation are reshaping healthcare technology," said Chan. "I look forward to helping the company capitalize on these opportunities to deliver value and scale."

About Kovo+ Holdings Inc.

Kovo is a versatile technology company leading the charge in AI initiatives to drive impact and innovation across diverse industries. Kovo remains committed to its core business-model of strategic growth opportunities within mid-market Medical Billing firms, where exploitative business optimization synergies exist. Moving forward, Kovo will integrate accretive broader healthcare sector additions to its portfolio and opportunities beyond in multiple new markets. Dedicated to revolutionizing business process optimization through technological advancements and evolving AI-applied methods, Kovo embodies a commitment to ensured and enduring profitability. To learn more about Kovo and to keep up to date on Kovo news, visit www.kovoplus.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and include, but are not limited to, (i) expectations regarding the Chief Financial Officer appointment; and (ii) expectations regarding the timing and appointment thereof. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "proposed", "estimates", "would", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions that have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257384

SOURCE: Kovo+ Holdings Inc.