Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 30 juin/June 2025) - Pegmatite One Lithium and Gold Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 3,546,513 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on July 2, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Pegmatite One Lithium and Gold Corp. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour chaque dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 3 546 513 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des affaires le 2 juillet 2025. Les courtiers sont rappelés à réinscrire leurs ordres en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée: Le 3 juillet/July 2025 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement: Le 3 juillet/July 2025 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue: Le 3 juillet/July 2025 Symbol/Symbole: PGA NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 705581 20 5 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 705581 20 5 0 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 705581106/CA7055811060

