Dienstag, 01.07.2025
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
WKN: A3CMT3 | ISIN: CA74880P1045
NASDAQ
30.06.25 | 21:49
1,805 US-Dollar
-2,43 % -0,045
01.07.2025 00:02 Uhr
Pomerantz LLP: INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Quipt Home Medical Corp. - QIPT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Quipt Home Medical Corp. ("Quipt" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:QIPT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Quipt and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 5, 2025, Forager Capital Management ("Forager"), one of Quipt's largest shareholders, issued a press release stating its "request[] that Quipt immediately and unequivocally retract its false and misleading statement made in its press release on May 21, 2025 relating to Forager's offer to acquire 100% of Quipt's issued and outstanding common shares at a price of $3.10 per common share."

On this news, Quipt's stock price fell $0.18 per share, or 8.53%, to close at $1.93 per share on June 5, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/investor-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-1044534

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
