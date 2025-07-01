Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the "Company" or "Telo Genomics") has received a Statement of Claim filed by Sherif Louis, the former President of the Company, in the amount of approximately $530,000 for notice and bonuses that he claims are owed to him. Telo intends to file a statement of defence and counterclaim and vigorously defend the claim.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's the amounts claimed and the Company's intent to defend the claim are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual outcome to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information.. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Telo Genomics Corp.