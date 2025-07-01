Anzeige
01.07.2025 01:02 Uhr
LERN360 Launches Its Pre-Sales with a Seed Round to Transform Global Education using Blockchain, AI, and Learn-to-Earn Model

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / LERN360, the pioneering Web3-powered, AI-driven education platform, has officially launched its Seed Round, marking a transformative leap toward reshaping global education. Following a comprehensive smart contract audit by blockchain security firm CertiK and a preliminary letter of intent from a Tier-One centralized exchange to list the $LERN token, the platform is primed for global scale and impact.

As the first accredited decentralized education platform, LERN360 empowers learners and educators through verifiable, multilingual, and token-incentivized learning. The platform merges AI-powered personalization, blockchain-backed credentials, and a decentralized governance model to make learning borderless, secure, and rewarding.

"LERN360 is more than a platform; it's a movement to democratize education," said Nathan Mahalingam, Founder and Executive Chairman. "This Seed Round invites believers in decentralized systems to join us in creating a transparent, learner-first ecosystem."

Platform Innovations

  • AI-Powered Learning: Delivering real-time, voice-synced instruction in 15+ languages to reach 80% of the world's population

  • Immutable, Blockchain-Certified Credentials: Recognized by institutions and employers

  • Learn-to-Earn Ecosystem: Rewarding learners and educators with $LERN tokens

  • Open Contributor Model: Educators receive tokens for high-engagement courses

  • Fully Decentralized Data Ownership: Privacy and transparency for every user

Seed Round Highlights

  • Token: $LERN

  • Fixed Price: $0.02/token (valid for 3 weeks)

  • Total Token Supply: 1 billion (capped)

  • Investor Benefits: Staking access, platform utility, governance rights, early entry pricing

  • Token Unlocking: 3-month cliff, followed by 24-month linear vesting

  • TGE Timeline: January 2026 (BNB Smart Chain via PancakeSwap)

  • CEX Listing: Tier-One listing anticipated post-TGE

Subsequent private and public presales rounds will follow for the next 21 weeks with dynamic price increases reviewed weekly.

The funds raised will be used to develop the platform, onboard partners, expand course content, and grow the community. Liquidity will be locked for 24 months at Pancakeswap using Team. Finance to ensure long-term trust and stability.

Trusted, Secure & Transparent

CertiK has completed a full audit of LERN360's token and token sale contracts, including vesting logic and security protocols. User data is safeguarded through non-custodial wallets, encryption, and independently audited smart contracts.

Real-World Utility of $LERN Tokens

  • Up to 50% discounts on courses

  • Access to exclusive staking pools

  • DAO voting rights for community governance

  • Earn rewards by learning, teaching, or contributing content

Global Roadmap to 80M Users

  • 2025: Platform launch, DEX & CEX listing, educator onboarding

  • 2026: Expansion to 10 countries, 5,000 courses, 10M MAUs

  • 2027-2028: DAO rollout, micro-credentials, employer partnerships

  • 2029: Global adoption with 80M+ active users and full DAO governance

Strategic Backing

LERN360 is led by a powerhouse team and advised by global experts in blockchain, digital assets, education, and compliance. The platform is partnered with ICMS and other international accreditation bodies to deliver certified, verifiable education.

Early adopters can purchase tokens by visiting https://lern360.ai. Inquiries can be sent to investor@lern360.ai.

About LERN360

LERN360 is building the world's first AI and blockchain-powered decentralized education platform offering accessible, affordable, and accredited learning. By rewarding users through a learn-to-earn model and eliminating traditional barriers, LERN360 is building the infrastructure for future-ready global education.

Join the conversation on social media: X: https://x.com/lern360

Telegram: https://t.me/lern360

Media Contact

Contact person: Nathan Mahalingam
Company Name: LERN360
Website: https://lern360.ai/
Email: investor@lern360.ai

SOURCE: LERN360



