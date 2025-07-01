LERN360 Launches Its Pre-Sales with a Seed Round to Transform Global Education using Blockchain, AI, and Learn-to-Earn Model

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / LERN360, the pioneering Web3-powered, AI-driven education platform, has officially launched its Seed Round, marking a transformative leap toward reshaping global education. Following a comprehensive smart contract audit by blockchain security firm CertiK and a preliminary letter of intent from a Tier-One centralized exchange to list the $LERN token, the platform is primed for global scale and impact.

As the first accredited decentralized education platform, LERN360 empowers learners and educators through verifiable, multilingual, and token-incentivized learning. The platform merges AI-powered personalization, blockchain-backed credentials, and a decentralized governance model to make learning borderless, secure, and rewarding.

"LERN360 is more than a platform; it's a movement to democratize education," said Nathan Mahalingam, Founder and Executive Chairman. "This Seed Round invites believers in decentralized systems to join us in creating a transparent, learner-first ecosystem."

Platform Innovations

AI-Powered Learning: Delivering real-time, voice-synced instruction in 15+ languages to reach 80% of the world's population

Immutable, Blockchain-Certified Credentials: Recognized by institutions and employers

Learn-to-Earn Ecosystem: Rewarding learners and educators with $LERN tokens

Open Contributor Model: Educators receive tokens for high-engagement courses

Fully Decentralized Data Ownership: Privacy and transparency for every user

Seed Round Highlights

Token: $LERN

Fixed Price: $0.02/token (valid for 3 weeks)

Total Token Supply: 1 billion (capped)

Investor Benefits: Staking access, platform utility, governance rights, early entry pricing

Token Unlocking: 3-month cliff, followed by 24-month linear vesting

TGE Timeline: January 2026 (BNB Smart Chain via PancakeSwap)

CEX Listing: Tier-One listing anticipated post-TGE

Subsequent private and public presales rounds will follow for the next 21 weeks with dynamic price increases reviewed weekly.

The funds raised will be used to develop the platform, onboard partners, expand course content, and grow the community. Liquidity will be locked for 24 months at Pancakeswap using Team. Finance to ensure long-term trust and stability.

Trusted, Secure & Transparent

CertiK has completed a full audit of LERN360's token and token sale contracts, including vesting logic and security protocols. User data is safeguarded through non-custodial wallets, encryption, and independently audited smart contracts.

Real-World Utility of $LERN Tokens

Up to 50% discounts on courses

Access to exclusive staking pools

DAO voting rights for community governance

Earn rewards by learning, teaching, or contributing content

Global Roadmap to 80M Users

2025: Platform launch, DEX & CEX listing, educator onboarding

2026: Expansion to 10 countries, 5,000 courses, 10M MAUs

2027-2028: DAO rollout, micro-credentials, employer partnerships

2029: Global adoption with 80M+ active users and full DAO governance

Strategic Backing

LERN360 is led by a powerhouse team and advised by global experts in blockchain, digital assets, education, and compliance. The platform is partnered with ICMS and other international accreditation bodies to deliver certified, verifiable education.

Early adopters can purchase tokens by visiting https://lern360.ai. Inquiries can be sent to investor@lern360.ai .

About LERN360

LERN360 is building the world's first AI and blockchain-powered decentralized education platform offering accessible, affordable, and accredited learning. By rewarding users through a learn-to-earn model and eliminating traditional barriers, LERN360 is building the infrastructure for future-ready global education.

Join the conversation on social media: X: https://x.com/lern360

Telegram: https://t.me/lern360

