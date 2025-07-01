Central IVF Limited: CentraLlVF Launches New Guaranteed Egg Donation Programs Through CEB and AWEB

Expanded blastocyst-guarantee programs now available through two CentraLlVF brands, supporting a wider range of Australian recipients

LONDON, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CentraLlVF, a leading Australian provider of donor egg solutions, is proud to announce important program updates across both of its egg donation brands: Central Egg Bank (CEB) and Australia-Wide Egg Bank (AWEB).

Designed specifically for the Australian market, these new offerings aim to meet the full range of clinical and financial needs of intended parents across the country.

Through AWEB, CentraLlVF has introduced two new programs:

7 eggs with a guaranteed 1 blastocyst

8 eggs with a guaranteed 1 blastocyst

These outcome-based packages combine affordability with clarity, making AWEB one of the most accessible egg donation options in Australia, while maintaining CentraLlVF's rigorous clinical and ethical standards.

At the same time, CentraLlVF's flagship brand, CEB, has enhanced its premium-level program:

8 eggs with a guaranteed 2 blastocysts

This upgraded guarantee offers patients an even higher level of assurance when success certainty is a priority.

"These changes are all about offering choice," said Dr Shlomi Barak, Medical Director of CentraLlVF. "Whether recipients need a top-tier program with maximum assurance or a more cost-sensitive option that still delivers guaranteed outcomes- CentraLlVF now provides both, through CEB and AWEB."

All programs comply fully with Australian legislative requirements, including identity-release donor policies, family limit tracking, and comprehensive genetic screening. Donors across both programs are carefully selected, and all egg cohorts are backed by CentraLlVF's scientific oversight and trusted success rates.

With these additions, CentraLlVF now offers one of the most complete and flexible donor egg solutions available in the country-backed by local experience, medical leadership, and a strong commitment to ethical care.

"Every patient deserves access to quality donor eggs, regardless of budget," said Dr Barak. "By strengthening both CEB and AWEB, we're proud to support more Australian families on their path to parenthood."

