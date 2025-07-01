Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.07.2025 01:06 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Central IVF Limited: CentraLlVF Launches New Guaranteed Egg Donation Programs Through CEB and AWEB

Expanded blastocyst-guarantee programs now available through two CentraLlVF brands, supporting a wider range of Australian recipients

LONDON, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CentraLlVF, a leading Australian provider of donor egg solutions, is proud to announce important program updates across both of its egg donation brands: Central Egg Bank (CEB) and Australia-Wide Egg Bank (AWEB).

Designed specifically for the Australian market, these new offerings aim to meet the full range of clinical and financial needs of intended parents across the country.

Through AWEB, CentraLlVF has introduced two new programs:

7 eggs with a guaranteed 1 blastocyst

8 eggs with a guaranteed 1 blastocyst

These outcome-based packages combine affordability with clarity, making AWEB one of the most accessible egg donation options in Australia, while maintaining CentraLlVF's rigorous clinical and ethical standards.

At the same time, CentraLlVF's flagship brand, CEB, has enhanced its premium-level program:

8 eggs with a guaranteed 2 blastocysts

This upgraded guarantee offers patients an even higher level of assurance when success certainty is a priority.

"These changes are all about offering choice," said Dr Shlomi Barak, Medical Director of CentraLlVF. "Whether recipients need a top-tier program with maximum assurance or a more cost-sensitive option that still delivers guaranteed outcomes- CentraLlVF now provides both, through CEB and AWEB."

All programs comply fully with Australian legislative requirements, including identity-release donor policies, family limit tracking, and comprehensive genetic screening. Donors across both programs are carefully selected, and all egg cohorts are backed by CentraLlVF's scientific oversight and trusted success rates.

With these additions, CentraLlVF now offers one of the most complete and flexible donor egg solutions available in the country-backed by local experience, medical leadership, and a strong commitment to ethical care.

"Every patient deserves access to quality donor eggs, regardless of budget," said Dr Barak. "By strengthening both CEB and AWEB, we're proud to support more Australian families on their path to parenthood."

Contact:

CentraLIVF Team (CEB & AWEB)
info@centralivf.com
Tel: +61 2 9098 4444

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/centrallvf-launches-new-guaranteed-egg-donation-programs-through-ceb-and-aweb-302494553.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.