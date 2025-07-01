Bavaria, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - Justine Hovey, a longtime leader in the cardmaking education space, has launched a new VIP membership aimed at helping hobbyists get more value from the materials they already own. The program, which includes live instruction, structured challenges, and a full digital resource vault, is designed to reduce supply overwhelm and increase crafting satisfaction through guided action and creative support.

For many cardmakers, the biggest challenge isn't a lack of inspiration - it's knowing where to start. With supply stashes growing and free time shrinking, crafters often report decision fatigue, inconsistency, and burnout. Hovey's VIP membership addresses this by offering members a reliable structure for showing up consistently and making meaningful progress on projects - without buying more supplies.

"A lot of people have what they need - they just don't know how to use it with focus," said Justine Hovey. "This membership is built around making the most of what's already in their craft room."

A Creative Solution for Supply Overload

Data from the Association for Creative Industries suggests U.S. crafters spend billions annually on paper crafting products, but a significant portion of those purchases go unused. With no roadmap, many hobbyists find themselves accumulating tools and supplies that remain untouched - leading to clutter, frustration, and decreased motivation.

Hovey's VIP program responds to this widespread issue by combining structured guidance with community support. The goal: help cardmakers clear mental and creative blocks by offering clarity, constraint, and a cadence for consistent creativity.

Membership Features Include:

Monthly Live Classes : Step-by-step instruction that helps members take action on specific projects using what they already have

: Step-by-step instruction that helps members take action on specific projects using what they already have Community Challenges : Monthly exclusive videos not shown on YouTube

: Monthly exclusive videos not shown on YouTube Private Q&A Sessions : Direct answers from the owner in an interactive setting to support learning and troubleshooting

: Direct answers from the owner in an interactive setting to support learning and troubleshooting Access to a Digital Vault : A growing library of previously released classes and resources available on-demand

: A growing library of previously released classes and resources available on-demand Creative Consistency Support: Tools to help members stay accountable to their goals and finish more of what they start

The program is open to cardmakers of all skill levels and requires no new purchases - members are encouraged to participate using the tools and materials they already own.

A Track Record of Support and Education

Justine Hovey has built a following of over 28,000 cardmakers through summits, online courses, and crafting events. Their approach blends structure and creativity, helping hobbyists find their style, build their confidence, and enjoy the process without pressure to constantly buy new supplies.

The VIP membership represents a natural next step for the community: A place where guidance, consistency, and creative satisfaction come together in a supportive environment.

For more information or to join the membership, visit: https://justinehovey.com/membership.

About Justine Hovey



Justine Hovey is a cardmaking organization known for helping hobbyists create more with less. Their systems-based approach focuses on reducing overwhelm, building creative momentum, and guiding crafters toward work they're proud of - using the supplies they already own.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257357

SOURCE: Jeremy McGilvrey