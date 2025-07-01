TOKYO, July 1, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only global payment brand, today brings Apple Pay to cardmembers of Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank), Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MBBank), and Vietnam Prosperity Joint-Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank) in Vietnam. Apple Pay is an easy, secure and private way to pay in-store, in-app and online.Bringing Apple Pay to JCB cardmembers in Vietnam marks a significant step in the company's commitment to promoting cashless payments. JCB cardmembers can now enjoy a seamless, secure and fast payment experience with Apple Pay, enhancing the convenience of everyday digital transactions.To pay in-store, JCB cardmembers simply double-click the side button, authenticate and hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal to make a contactless payment. Every Apple Pay purchase is secure because it is authenticated using Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcode, along with a unique one-time dynamic security code. Apple Pay is accepted in grocery stores, pharmacies, taxis, restaurants, cafes, retail stores, and many more places that accept contactless payments.JCB cardmembers can also use Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad, and Mac to make faster and more convenient purchases in apps or on the web without having to create accounts or repeatedly type in contact information, card details, or shipping and billing information.Security and privacy are core values of Apple Pay. When JCB cardmembers use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and securely stored in the Secure Element - an industry-standard, certified chip designed to store payment information securely on Apple devices.Setting up a JCB Card on Apple Pay is incredibly easy. On iPhone, simply open the Apple Wallet app, tap the '+'icon, and follow the instructions to add your JCB credit or debit card. Users also can add a card by accessing VCB Digibank, MBBank, or VPBank Neo iOS apps and following the steps within. Once successfully added to iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac, cardmembers can start using Apple Pay on that device right away. Customers will continue to receive all of the same rewards and benefits offered by JCB Card, including up to 30% promotion on more than 100 restaurants in Vietnam.For more information about Apple Pay, please visit http://www.apple.com/vn/apple-pay/ or https://www.vn.jcb/vi/products/payment-solution/apple-pay/index.htmlAbout JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 56 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 169 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactJCB (Head Office in Japan)Anna TakedaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.