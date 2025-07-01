SunPoint Public Adjusters: Wildfire Victims Warn: AB 597 Would Strip Critical Support From Survivors

California Fire Survivors Urge Lawmakers to Reject Insurance-Backed Bill That Limits Public Adjuster Access

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / As California wildfire season intensifies, survivors and consumer advocates are raising alarms about Assembly Bill 597 Harabedian (D-Pasadena), legislation that would limit the ability of fire victims to retain public insurance adjusters - who are often the only independent advocates families have during the insurance claims process.

Backed by insurance industry groups, AB 597 proposes restrictions on public adjusters that fire victims and other bill opponents say will make it harder for survivors to get help and the money they are owed.

Jill Lawrence, a longtime Los Angeles resident whose Pacific Palisades home was damaged by ash, smoke, and lead contamination in the January wildfires, says her public adjuster is the only reason her family has made any progress toward recovery.

"Working with the insurance company has been more traumatic than the fire itself," said Lawrence. "We've had five different insurance-provided adjusters, waited months for inspection reports, and continue to face endless delays and broken promises. Our public adjuster has been our only advocate, making sure we are treated fairly. AB 597 would take that kind of support away from people when they need it most."

Public adjusters are licensed professionals who work exclusively on behalf of policyholders to document losses, negotiate fair settlements, and ensure compliance with insurance laws. Under current California law, they are only compensated if they increase the payout for the policyholder, and victims are guaranteed to receive at least the amount originally offered by the insurer.

"It's especially upsetting that this bill is being authored by someone who represents a district devastated by the Eaton Fire," Lawrence continued. "Why would a lawmaker who knows what fire victims are going through try to limit the only real help we get?"

Consumer advocates warn that AB 597 would discourage adjusters from taking on the very cases where their help is most needed, leaving fire victims with limited options and less power in the face of large insurance companies, many of which are already under scrutiny. Recently, the California Department of Insurance launched a formal investigation into State Farm's handling of wildfire claims, citing delays, poor communication, and record-keeping failures, and this week, a judge ruled the state's FAIR plan's smoke damage policy is illegal , and that its handling of smoke damage claims has angered homeowners who say they "were told to try to clean up their properties and given lowball offers to close their claims."

"Instead of tipping the scales further in favor of insurance companies, lawmakers should be expanding access to independent support that helps victims recover," said Lawrence.

To help raise awareness, a new 60-second video featuring Jill's story is now live. It highlights the emotional toll of the claims process and the critical role public adjusters play in helping victims rebuild. Visit NoAB597.com to watch the video and learn more about the growing opposition to AB 597.

SOURCE: SunPoint Public Adjusters

